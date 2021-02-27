The Columbia Housing Authority on Monday will ask the City Council for help advancing its Affordable Housing Initiative after a state decision to deny low-income tax credits blocked its proposal to build new public housing apartments.
The housing authority has tried three times to win low-income housing tax credits for the sixth phase of its Affordable Housing Initiative, named the Kinney Point development. The authority revised its request for funding for Kinney Point, which calls for building 24 new apartments at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road, demolishing and rebuilding 12 units on Trinity Place and relocating current residents to the new developments.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission, however, rejected the authority's latest application for $519,500 worth of federal and $363,650 worth of state funding from the competitive program.
"We’re a victim of our own success," Steve Calloway, Columbia Housing Authority commissioner, said at a housing authority Board of Commissioners meeting Feb. 16.
The housing authority will make a pitch for support from the City Council during a work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, before the council's regular meeting. It believes the Missouri Housing Development Commission's decision not to award the Kinney Point project 10 points for “income targeting” was wrong.
The authority wants city lobbyists to persuade the state commission to promote changes that would negate the funding decision and for the council to boost its support of the Affordable Housing Initiative. That support would include providing funding for the initiative and easing up on development fees and restrictions that make affordable housing projects more expensive.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission scores applications for low-income housing tax credits using its Qualified Allocation Plan. It has rejected previous requests from the authority for tax credits to renovate apartments on Providence Walkway because the costs were deemed too high, and it suggested the authority build new apartments instead.
Housing Authority CEO Phil Steinhaus said the commission has revised its Qualified Allocation Plan to "make it more objective." Still, the application for Kinney Point tax credits fell short, in part because the authority was denied income targeting points because it provides residents with rental assistance, including "project-based vouchers."
Steinhaus said 84% of the residents of Kinney Point would earn less than 30% of Boone County's median family income, well above the 12.5% or greater threshold required to earn the full 10 points for income targeting. The vouchers, he said, are integral to authority efforts to help residents regain financial stability and self-sufficiency.
"If we want to revise the points system to allow for points for properties that have project-based vouchers, we have to inform the (Housing Development Commission) that that change is needed,” Steinhaus said.
The housing authority believes city support is critical because it carries more clout than the authority alone. It wants the city to "step up as a stronger partner."
"(The meeting with the City Council) is an opportunity to let them know that we really do need them to be engaged and there's something that we need from them," Calloway said at the Feb. 16 meeting. "We shouldn't be punished because we've been so successful with what we've done with affordable housing."
Meanwhile, the authority received $280,614 on Monday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which in total awarded more than $37.7 million to public housing agencies across the state. Steinhaus said some of that money will be used for day-to-day operations but most of it will go toward planned renovations.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the council is expected to schedule a March 15 public hearing on whether to move forward with the expansion of Flat Branch Park that is planned for the southeast corner of Providence and Broadway. A staff report to the council said the Mayor's Task Force on Bicentennial Planning has raised $750,000 in monetary or in-kind donations to pay for a bridge over Flat Branch Park that is part of the master plan for the expansion. It has had trouble, however, raising money to fund the rest of the project.
The Parks and Recreation Department is asking the council to allocate $200,000 in park sales tax proceeds and $300,000 from the general fund to get the project moving forward so it can be done in time for a bicentennial celebration that's planned for the weekend of July 4.