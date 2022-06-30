Wednesday’s housing commission meeting revealed more of the same: nonprofit organizations asking for more money than the commission has to offer.
During the last two meetings, 12 organizations presented 18 proposals and asked for around $3.3 million in federal grant funding from the commission. The commission allocates money from two different federal grants, The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME).
However, city staff estimates that only $1 million in CDBG funds and $600,000 in HOME funds will be available for allocation. The $1.6 million available is only half of what the organizations are requesting.
Central Missouri Community Action requested the entirety of the HOME fund, $600,000, for its project, which would leave no funding for other organizations. The Voluntary Action Center requested almost half of the CDBG fund.
Public Project Requests:
- $38,000 in CDBG funding for code enforcement in the neighborhood response team area.
- $224,500 in CDBG funding for a sidewalk on Oakland Gravel Road.
- $250,000 in CDBG funding for inspections, appraisals and engineering for 10 properties.
- $200,000 in HOME funding to provide closing costs and down payments for low-income, first-time homeowners.
- $95,000 in CDBG funding to provide home repairs and modifications for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.
- $130,000 in CDBG funding to provide job training to low-income people.
- $140,000 in CDBG funding to support construction of a new $2.5 million welcome center.
- $400,000 in CDBG funding for the development of an Opportunity Campus (a 24-hour homeless services center).
- $38,000 in CDBG funding to replace HVAC units and driveway repairs on its Bearfield campus.
- $200,000 in CDBG funding for the construction of a new duplex to house unsheltered families.
- $150,000 in CDBG funding for small-business assistance for low-income, minority women entrepreneurs, as well as a micro loan for four to 15 entrepreneurs.
- $600,000 in HOME funding to support the development of an affordable housing community with 17-18 units between Providence Road and North Fourth Street.
- $199,000 in CDBG funding to assist in the relocation and renovation of Central Pantry’s new location at the former Moser’s Grocery on Business Loop 70.
- $70,000 in CDBG funding to renovate the JW “Blind” Boone Center.
- $100,000 in HOME funding to renovate two buildings in the Bear Creek community.
- $100,000 in HOME funding for Tenant Based Rental Assistance, a program created to provide rental housing and support services to those identified as “at-risk” community members.
- $20,000 in HOME funding to support construction of an affordable housing unit at 207 Lynn St.
- $242,000 in CDBG funding for the acquisition of a property that would allow Fun City to start an after-school program.
After the proposals, Commissioner Mitchell Ritter said, “We always have double the amount of proposals that we do funding to go around.”
Commissioner’s Rebecca Shaw and Barbara Jefferson urged for more comprehensive outreach systems to ensure all nonprofits and community members are aware of the funding that the commission has to allocate.
“Nonprofits arise all the time,” Shaw said. “I just wonder how the city makes it accessible and clear to people.”
Community Development Director Tim Teddy said nonprofits are identified through an updated email list. The city also holds a workshop once every year to spread information about the funding it has and which organizations can propose to access the funds.
Shaw asked how the city identifies new nonprofits and whether there was an obvious way to access information on the city’s website about the commission.
“I think it’s a matter of perspective,” Teddy said. “We don’t see it from that other perspective — as someone who is trying to find out where funding opportunities are.”
Jefferson said: “We’ve got time to look at how to do things different (as a commission), because evidently, we’re not doing it well enough.”
The commission will meet again July 20 to give its funding recommendations to City Council.