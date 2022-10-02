Following the national trend, the housing market in Boone County is showing signs of cooling down after a superheated market spike during the pandemic.
This August, homebuyers saw lower prices in median single-family houses from last year, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors. Other signs of a slower market were an increase in house inventory and more days on the market, the report showed.
While prices are down some locally, a cooling market does not necessarily mean that prices will continue to drop but instead grow at a slower rate, a change from the nearly two years of a highly competitive market.
The real estate market heated up with soaring prices due to supply and demand shocks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’d say the market is returning back to normal after the pandemic,” said Brian Toohey, chief executive officer of the Columbia Board of Realtors.
This August, home sales were down 16% from last year, with decreases in existing and new construction sales, the report shows. Time spent on the market increased by 21% to 17 days.
The price drop was roughly 1% in Boone County compared to the same month last year for single-family housing, based on the statistics, with a median sold price of $270,000.
These are signs that the housing market is cooling down in Boone County and, if it keeps up, homebuyers could start to see and negotiate lower prices, said Saku Aura, an assistant economics professor at MU.
When the housing market cools down, prospective buyers also have more time to find the right home and could include contingencies like inspections and appraisals in their offers, according to residential real estate brokerage RedFin.
In Columbia, home prices were down more than the rest of Boone County in August, by 3.8% from last year, selling for a median price of $255,000, according to a RedFin report.
The current numbers are good for homebuyers compared to what was seen during the heated market the past couple of years, but for sellers “this is unambiguously bad news,” Aura said.
But the market is yet to return to pre-COVID-19 trends, he added, with higher-priced homes selling faster than before the pandemic.
The housing market in Columbia, for example, is still described by RedFin as “very competitive” with the average home being sold above the listed price in about a month.
Interest rates going upThe housing market is starting to normalize as a result of higher interest rates in a move from the Federal Reserve to lower inflation.
Higher mortgage interest rates can result in lower housing prices but may disadvantage homebuyers, creating affordability problems for those interested in financing a house, Aura and Toohey both said.
“If you have the cash and you don’t have to get a mortgage, then it’s definitely good news,” Aura said. “But then in situations where you need financing, it’s not as good news that you would look at just based on the housing price changes.”
Last week, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.73% from 6.35% the previous week, according to Bankrate’s national survey of large lenders. That’s the highest reading for mortgage rates since 2008.
“The financial markets seem to think that the Fed might have overdone it with this latest three-quarter-point increase,” Toohey said. “And so that’s really pushed up the 10-year Treasury, which has pushed up mortgage rates over the past couple of weeks.”
With higher interest rates, the inventory might not increase as fast because of fewer new houses, Aura said.
“There’s already a pretty big shortage,” said Nathan Goen, owner of New Beginnings Construction and Remodeling. “Especially in the lower income price range right now.”
The owner of the Columbia-based company said they have been remodeling more rather than making new buildings. “People are putting money into older homes, a lot more money into older homes, rather than building new ones,” Goen said.
Less housing inventory means a slower price decline for homebuyers, said the economics professor.
“I expect there to be a drop, and I expect the inventory to go up a little,” Aura said. “But what’s different in Boone County from some of the more high-priced, often urban markets, is that we can have a correction of the market, but we are not going to see a huge drop.”