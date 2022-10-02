Following the national trend, the housing market in Boone County is showing signs of cooling down after a superheated market spike during the pandemic.

This August, homebuyers saw lower prices in median single-family houses from last year, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors. Other signs of a slower market were an increase in house inventory and more days on the market, the report showed.

