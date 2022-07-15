Unstable interest rates and decreased building permits are worsening the housing market’s volatility.
In June, the average price of a home in Boone County jumped to an all-time high of $344,440, almost $39,000 more than it was this time last year, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors.
Still, new listings are getting swept off the market quicker than ever. In June, the average time a home spent on the market decreased to eight days, the lowest Brian Toohey, the CEO of the board, said he has ever seen.
That is because mid-Missouri doesn’t have enough homes to accommodate everyone looking for a place to live, Toohey said.
2021 saw record-breaking levels of home sales, likely aided by a significantly higher number of building permit issues, Toohey said. This year, building permits are down 21% from last year.
This shortage of homes isn’t just a mid-Missouri issue. U.S. builders would need to construct 3.8 million more homes in order to ease the national housing shortage, according to a 2021 report from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored organization providing liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market.
Another factor in rising home costs is fluctuating interest rates. In March 2021, interest rates fell close to zero after the Federal Reserve cut rates to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the economy.
As a result, housing and mortgage prices dropped, and a lot of people sought to take advantage of this, which worsened the housing shortage, Toohey said.
Now that consumer inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years, interest rates are fluctuating as the government takes action to try to avoid a recession.
The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates, which can dramatically change mortgage prices, three times so far this year.
Thus, if someone begins the process of buying a home when interest rates are falling but closes the deal as interest rates rise, it could noticeably raise the mortgage rate and could even disqualify the person from securing a loan.