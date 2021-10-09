Boone County, like the rest of the United States, is facing a major housing crisis, as prices continuously rise and availability significantly decreases.
The average price for a single-family home in Boone County increased 81% from August 2011 to August 2021, according to latest information from Columbia Board of Realtors. Those figures show the average price of houses sold in August in Boone County was $320,532, up 19% over the past year.
Buyers are having to go out of their way to make housing offers in Columbia, including no housing inspections, offering thousands above asking price and paying for the house in cash, said Kim Coleman, the assistant managing broker for Columbia Real Estate.
“Generally speaking, you want to have a good six months worth of inventory," said Coleman, who has two decades of experience in the local market. "We have about one month's worth of inventory right now."
"So, it's very challenging if you have a buyer looking, especially since most of them have a specific price range,” she said.
Additionally, both Coleman and Brian Toohey, CEO of the Columbia Board of Realtors, noted that a labor shortage caused by the pandemic has halted many building projects. At the same time, they said, prices of raw materials like lumber and cement have risen, making new home construction more expensive.
“This year, because of the pandemic, we saw a lot of material costs for home building go up quite a bit," Toohey said. "We just saw a lot of material costs, a lot of labor costs with building new homes going up this year, and that's added to the price increases also.”
Columbia specifically is a hub for several large national companies and has the additional draw of the University of Missouri, Columbia College and Stephens College.
Individuals moving to Columbia should be aware that the housing market is not going to stop growing, said Toohey. Columbia would need five to ten years of consistent building to keep up with the demands of the ever-growing population, he said.
As reported by the Missourian, Boone County was the fifth-fastest growing county in the state over the past ten years, according to the 2020 Census. The county’s population is 183,610.
“There's not many places to build — [construction workers are] having to build further and further out, when prices are not cheap,” said Coleman. “Then you have to develop that, you have to put ... sewer and water and all that stuff in. So, it's always challenging.”
However, it is not only new houses that are seeing rising prices but existing houses as well, making the path to homeownership more difficult.
Coleman said that she believes this obstacle of higher prices and less availability affects buyers of all budgets.
For those looking for a house in Boone County right now, Toohey said, “just take some time to be patient and wait for that right property."
"Also, make sure that they've already been prequalified," said Toohey. "They know where they stand financially. So that when it does come time to make an offer, they're able to make an offer quickly when they do find something.”