Housing voucher applicants plagued by obstacles

At any given time, more than a hundred low-income households with housing choice vouchers are searching for a place to live in Columbia.

Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole estimates that only 20 to 25 of those families will find homes during the 60-day period before those vouchers expire. Renters have to find a landlord who will accept the voucher and provide a lease, which is no easy task.

Jocelyn Wolfe, left, of Love Columbia talks with a client about her housing options during a workshop

Jocelyn Wolfe, left, of Love Columbia talks with a client about her housing options during the housing voucher workshop on Wednesday at the Love Columbia office in Columbia. During this event, applicants can meet with an adviser to help them navigate through the difficult process of finding affordable housing.
Conrad Hake of Love Columbia fills in information for a pair of clients during their workshop

Conrad Hake of Love Columbia fills in information for a pair of clients during the housing voucher workshop on Wednesday at the Love Columbia office in Columbia. Hake is a side-by-side program manager for the organization, assisting clients with housing.
A stack of business cards sit on a table at the housing voucher workshop

A stack of business cards sits on a table at the housing voucher workshop on Wednesday at the Love Columbia office in Columbia. The purpose of this workshop was to help struggling Columbia residents with their housing voucher applications in order to correctly navigate the program.
From left, Roni Pearson is assisted by Lori Acton and Conrad Hake of Love Columbia during their workshop

From left, Roni Pearson is assisted by Lori Acton and Conrad Hake of Love Columbia during the housing voucher workshop on Wednesday at the Love Columbia office in Columbia. Many factors contribute to finding safe and affordable housing, which is what Love Columbia aims to assist clients with.
  • City/county government reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • City and county government reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

