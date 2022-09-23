Housing voucher applicants plagued by obstacles

At any given time, more than a hundred low-income households with housing choice vouchers are searching for a place to live in Columbia.
Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole estimates that only 20 to 25 of those families will find homes during the 60-day period before those vouchers expire. Renters have to find a landlord who will accept the voucher and provide a lease, which is no easy task.
Time extensions can be given, but they are restrictive and not frequently granted. Once a voucher expires, a household goes back to the end of the line of those seeking housing assistance.
The Housing Authority sets the 60-day window, but in what could be an important development for those households, Cole said Thursday that he hopes to change the voucher expiration process at the housing board’s Oct. 12 board meeting.
Cole said the proposed new policy will give voucher holders 120 days to find a lease, with two 30-day extensions available.
“It’s been an issue, so that’s something we wanted to change,” Cole said.
The federal Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program is one of the ways the Columbia Housing Authority provides support to low-income households, who can apply for a voucher to have part of their rent covered by the Housing Authority.
After applying, households typically wait nine to 12 months to obtain a voucher.
At a Wednesday housing workshop at service agency Love Columbia, a social worker helped a client who has been seeking a voucher for more than a year. They called in to check her place on the list: 269, meaning months still left to wait.
Conrad Hake, programs director for Love Columbia, said that finding landlords who accept vouchers in the 60-day time frame can be difficult.
“We’ve talked with quite a few people that have had a voucher and they’ve lost it,” Hake said. “Those are people who’ve been actively looking and people that we’ve been trying to assist.”
Jama Rahn, a member of CHA’s Board of Commissioners, is currently housed through a voucher.
“The waiting process is horrible,” Rahn said. “Especially when you’re homeless, and you’re insecure. … Nothing good ever comes quick, I guess.”
Before getting her voucher, Rahn was living in an unstable situation. Even after getting the voucher, she faced trouble finding a home. She once put an ad on Craigslist in an effort to find a landlord who would accept her voucher.
“There’s not a lot of rentals out here, and a lot of people, for some reason, don’t want to work with Section 8, which I don’t understand,” Rahn said. “I would rather be guaranteed some of my money than none of my money.”
Renters using vouchers spend only 30% of their adjusted income on rent; the rest is covered by the Housing Authority. That means vouchers guarantee a landlord gets at least a portion of rent each month, but many landlords are still reluctant to lease to holders.
Hake gave the following overview of the process to the Missourian.
There are limits to how much money vouchers can cover, based on federal standards from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and tenants often have trouble finding rent prices low enough to be covered by their vouchers.
These rent limits can substantially cut down on tenants’ options when it comes to finding a good, well-maintained place to live. Voucher-eligible properties have to pass inspection, but that doesn’t mean the landlord will maintain them consistently, and many people may choose to stay in a poorly managed or even dangerous home over becoming homeless.
Unlike race or religion, source of income is not a protected status under Missouri law, so landlords can legally turn people away based on whether some of their income comes from assistive programs. Some landlords might accept vouchers on paper but require qualifications that low-income families may not be able to meet.
“A landlord can choose whether or not they’ll accept a voucher,” Hake said.
“Oftentimes what happens is a landlord may advertise that they take a voucher, but they indirectly discriminate because they require a credit score of over 625, or they’ll require three times the rent from someone’s income and they don’t consider the voucher an income source.”
According to Hake, one way to begin improving access to housing for low-income families would be to make income sources a protected status on a local level to prevent discrimination. Several states and municipalities, including St. Louis, already have these sorts of laws in place.
“It has been pioneered in other communities and other counties effectively,” Hake said.
“I think if Boone County were to consider that, if the City of Columbia were to consider that, I think that would go a long way toward allowing low-income people to have some of the same opportunities that students and others have for affordable housing.”