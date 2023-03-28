Longtime Columbia resident Cynthia Lopez has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to parenting. After having two kids of her own, she now cares for her 4-year-old granddaughter with her husband, Hector.
With this experience, she’s watched the financial landscape for parenting change over decades. For her, the cost of child care in Columbia is “astronomical.”
In Missouri, the average monthly price of full-time child care per child is $629, according to Child Care Aware of America. In Boone County, that number is $739. Lopez said many local parents struggle to find affordable day care and housing, along with a high-paying job, to deal with the costs.
“I think that a lot of parents would go to work if they could afford child care,” Lopez said. “These younger people that are having children don’t really have much of an opportunity to make a good enough wage to pay the day care.”
And in Columbia, child care can cost a family as much as $10,000 to $11,000 a year, “if you’re lucky,” said Kelsey Cunningham, a parent support specialist at MU’s WarmLine. WarmLine is a toll-free number, 1-800-552-8522, any parent, guardian or caretaker in Missouri can contact for help navigating social systems. Parents can also text WarmLine at 585-FAMILY1.
The costs beyond child care can pile up. Cunningham added that diapers can cost from $900 to $1,000 per year, and baby wipes, about $450.
“I’m seeing parents not be able to afford what they need for their kids, and it’s really disheartening,” Cunningham said.
About 20% of the calls WarmLine gets are for basic needs, Cunningham said. These include financial assistance, rental assistance, housing, transportation, diapers and child care.
The biggest roadblock for caregivers is finding assistance to address their needs, she said.
“You used to be able to go into the division of social services here in Columbia, and you used to be able to take a number, and sit down across from someone in a cubicle, and they would tell you what you qualify for, and they could help you fill out that application,” Cunningham said.
But now, caregivers struggle with finding services that have moved online and the amount of time it can take to fill out an application for programs like Medicaid.
The ability to contact these social services is just one part of it. Parents may hear terms such as “diaper banks” and “rental assistance,” but not know what they mean or who to call about it. WarmLine helps callers through the process, and with a database of over 4,000 resources, is able to help people across Missouri, Cunningham said.
On a local level, some community members have stepped up to help with daily costs. Operating out of Grace Bible Church, Consign With Grace is a local consignment sale that happens three times a year. The sale provides used items such as toys, clothes, strollers and cribs at a discounted price.
Lisa Bragg started the sale 12 years ago because she saw an under-addressed need.
“When I was a young mom, for me, it was hard to clothe my children for cheap,” Bragg said.
“So when I started Consign with Grace, with $50, I could clothe my kids.”
The items at the sale generally go for one-third of the original price and can be useful for parents looking for items as the school year or winter approaches.
Services like WarmLine and Consign With Grace hope to help people dealing with the financial struggles of caring for a family. And although all three women echoed the difficulties of parenting, Lopez believes that it’s still worth it.
“The best memories are the ones that don’t cost a dime,” Lopez said.