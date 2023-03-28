Longtime Columbia resident Cynthia Lopez has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to parenting. After having two kids of her own, she now cares for her 4-year-old granddaughter with her husband, Hector.

With this experience, she’s watched the financial landscape for parenting change over decades. For her, the cost of child care in Columbia is “astronomical.”

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you