When Missouri River Relief tackled a 10.2-mile stretch of the river in early April, volunteers hauled out 247 blue bags full of trash, estimated together to weigh 5.1 tons.
That's about the weight of a middle-aged elephant, a U-Haul cargo van or a Caterpillar D2 bulldozer.
The amount of trash flowing into the river from populated areas in the state is "a big problem,” said Melanie Cheney, office manager of Missouri River Relief.
Much of that trash is broken down in the water, leaving tiny pieces behind that are impossible to collect.
“Those bags break down into a million little pieces,” Cheney said.
It's called microplastic pollution, and it's become a global issue.
Milk cartons become brittle after sitting in the hot sun and easily snap into pieces if not handled carefully.
Bits of styrofoam blocks decompose to become water and shore debris. Disposable single-use plastics leave toxic particles behind as they shred throughout the environment.
Missouri River Relief volunteers struggle to get these plastic shards out of the sand by pulling out pieces by hand, but it’s just not possible to get them all.
“There’s little pieces of styrofoam blowing all over as we’re trying to get it out of there,” Cheney said. Every new rain and flood event "brings new trash into the river.”
Plastic in humans
Microplastic pollution has even been detected in human blood for the first time. In a paper published last month in Environment International, researchers found plastic in the blood of 17 of 22 study participants, or about 77%.
Half of the samples contained PET plastic, the substance found in drink bottles, and one-third contained polystyrene, used in packaging and other food products.
There is even evidence of humans simply breathing it in, although the health impacts remain unknown. There is also a possibility that microplastics can be transported around the body and lodge in people’s organs.
Polluting microplastics can be divided into two different categories — primary and secondary.
Primary microplastics derive from plastic designed for commercial use, such as pellets used in manufacturing, synthetic fibers in textiles or microbeads found in body and face scrubs.
Secondary microplastics are fragments of plastic broken down from larger objects such as bottles or bags.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources does not regulate microplastics because they are not governed by the EPA's National Primary Drinking Water Regulations.
At this time, it’s still an “academic research-type issue,” said Eric Medlock, environmental program manager for the Department of Natural Resources.
The Environmental Protection Agency is awaiting further research about the influences of microplastics having potential harms to the body, he said.
“With something like microplastics, the science is so new and evolving,” said John Hoke, water control branch chief. “They (EPA) haven’t done much research or established water quality standards. We’re waiting and looking at what EPA is doing, looking at the science and what’s out there for potential future criteria.”
Regulating microplastics
To regulate microplastics, the EPA must sample 30 contaminants every five years. Based on the occurrence data across the nation, the EPA decides whether or not to regulate a minimum of at least five of those contaminants, Medlock said.
Pollutants such as heavy metals have different toxicity values for what it takes to protect fish or humans. When the EPA determines toxicity levels for the environment and for people, all of those factors need to be investigated.
Meanwhile, emerging contaminants continue to be added to the EPA’s list of things to look out for.
“It really is kind of staying in tune with what’s going on nationally and what the science and research is yielding, as it may have impacts to our regulatory work down the road,” said Chris Weiberg, water protection program director with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Yet until plastic contents become regulated across the country, microplastics will continue to float through Missouri’s ecosystems and make a new home in either aquatic life or your body.
The journey of microplastics
It starts in the streams.
The health of streams can impact water bodies they feed downstream, said Mary Culler, executive director of Missouri Stream Teams. And not all microplastics are removed during a city’s wastewater treatment process.
“The amount of plastic our society uses has been in an upward trend over the last several decades, and now we’re seeing the impacts of that,” Culler said.
Then wastewater makes its way into the rivers and soil, depositing the microplastics.
Researchers cited in Science Daily say the microplastics live the longest at the source of a river or stream, known as “headwaters.” In these headwaters, the average rate microplastics move in the water is five hours per kilometer.
In low-flow conditions, however, the movement can take up to seven years to move 1 kilometer. That leaves aquatic life plenty of time to ingest these plastics and potentially hurt the ecosystem’s health.
Grassroots efforts
In 2019, a grassroots conservation organization called Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper launched an initiative to help identify the location and amount of microplastics in the ground, surface and tap water throughout the state.
The project is led by Rachel Bartels, co-founder of Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper, and partners with Missouri Stream Teams. Her reason for beginning the project was to answer one simple question: What’s in our water?
Collected data goes through Al predictive modeling to help indicate the source of the pollution and the way it moves through the water.
Testing was first done in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas and samples were sent to the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center in 2019 for analysis. At least 25 additional sites are being tested during Round 2.
Plastics in soil
Soil is threatened by the high levels of microplastics. According to Environmental Health News, an estimated 107,000 to 730,000 tons of microplastics are possibly being dumped into the United States and Europe every year.
The particles often enter with solids from wastewater to fertilize agricultural fields. The physical and chemical characteristics of microplastics can alter the soil bulk density, microbial communities, water-holding capacity and other properties that contribute to plant growth.
Jorge Lugo-Camacho, Missouri state soil scientist, says it’s easy for small plastic particles to be embedded deep into the soil. There is a lot of movement whenever the soil is wet, and when it’s dry, the soil contracts.
“If microplastics go through, they can become an obstruction for the water flow, and it’s possible they can restrict the air movement, but it depends on the size.”
Lugo-Camacho compared it to having an opening in your skin. The plastic can clog these soil "pores" and prevent aeration of the soil which will result in the roots dying.
Plastics in caves
Microplastics can also creep into cave systems.
Missouri has a lot of karst, a landscape that generates sinkholes and caves, acting as channels of contamination from the surface to the ground, said Teresa Baraza, a PhD candidate from Spain at St. Louis University.
Animals living in caves are fragile and survive in an isolated environment, a good location for research. The crew sampled from Cliff Cave near St. Louis for 11 months in 2020.
Baraza has analyzed 106 samples for plastic content. The majority of the microplastics found in Baraza’s samples are microfibers that likely come from clothing, and in the event of a flood, the plastic content increases in the cave.
The most difficult part of the study is “making sure what you’re actually seeing is plastic,” she said.
In another project funded by the U.S. Geological Survey, Baraza and other researchers are testing for microplastics in groundwater statewide. Looking into 30 different springs across Missouri, they will investigate how different land uses affect plastic content, from forests to agriculture to urban settings.
“It’s pretty exciting to be kind of the first people that are going to report anything about all this,” Baraza said.