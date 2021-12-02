How one community addresses homelessness

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In July 2019, Randy Field lost his partner, Joyce Paulino, to complications from diabetes and chronic respiratory disease. They had been together for over 25 years.
Field served as Paulino’s care provider from their home.
In the same month that he lost his partner, Field also lost his job and his home. He has lived in encampments in Lawrence ever since.
Field is one of around 400 unhoused people currently living in Lawrence, Kansas. In Columbia, there are around 240 people who are homeless or facing housing insecurity. The numbers come from 2020 Point In Time Count Reports required by the federal government.
“It’s rough man. It’s rough,” Field said. “You’re kind of just like, ‘Lord, what did I do to really piss you off this bad?’”
“I still haven’t figured it out.”
The Lawrence approach
Lawrence and Columbia have plenty in common. Both have similar populations, near-identical climates, are directly off I-70 and have large state universities in the center of town.
Columbia has been criticized by some for the way it handles its homeless population, and city officials are looking at investing in homeless services. The steps Lawrence has taken recently provides an example of how a similar community is addressing the issue.
When winter weather lows are predicted to fall below 35 degrees, the city of Lawrence opens a community recreation facility as an overnight warming shelter. Columbia offers a minimal overnight warming facility at the Wabash Bus Station, but only when temperatures drop to 9 degrees.
The gymnasium and locker rooms in the city of Lawrence’s Community Building are open for up to 75 people a night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Individuals can complete a preregistration form any time, or can register at the facility the night they arrive.
“We keep all of that on file so they only have to do it once,” said Hannah Budreau, assistant volunteer coordinator for the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department. “We issue each of them a mat, pillowcase and one blanket, and if they need, we also have towels for them to shower.”
As of Nov. 13, around 40 people had preregistered, Budreau said.
“They’re assigned a number so when they come back, the same mat, pillow, blankets, everything stays with them.”
If there is an overflow of individuals who wish to stay in the Community Building, the East Lawrence Recreation Center will be opened as an additional overnight shelter.
The dance room in the community building is also open to families to spend the night in a more private setting.
“We have cots for the children and then mats for the adults,” Budreau said. “Our hope is to get them over to Family Promise,” a private group that helps homeless families, “or direct them to get rapid rehousing.”
Guests staying in the Community Building are allowed two personal bags and must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering. After check-in, if a guest leaves the facility, they will not be allowed to return the same night.
Lawrence city commissioners approved the opening of gymnasiums in the Community Building and the East Lawrence Recreation Center as overnight shelters in early November this year.
“I love how willing Lawrence is to figure something out and push it quickly,” Budreau said. “I got wind of (the possibility of opening an overnight shelter), I said, ‘huh’ and before I knew it, it was open.”
The city estimates it will cost $50,000 to staff and operate the shelters, according to an article in the Lawrence Journal-World.
In the winter of 2020, individual heated tents were set up in a northern Lawrence city park to provide shelter while allowing social distancing. The city also helped organize a program that housed homeless individuals in hotels last winter.
A previously unhoused individual who asked not be named has been homeless in both Lawrence and Columbia.
“I totally applaud the city commissioners for doing this because these recreation buildings are used by taxpayers during the day and they’re very important to the city,” they said.
Role of private groups
Many private outreach organizations in Lawrence also work with the city and the homeless community.
The Lawerence Community Shelter, a nonprofit charity, provides beds, meals and other outreach services to those who are homeless in the area and works to help people find permanent affordable housing. Their shelter is open 24/7, 365 days a year and is currently limited to 40 guests.
“We’re a housing-first shelter, which means the minute you get in there the focus is on getting you a house,” said Sean Vandercook, street outreach manager for the Lawrence Community Shelter.
This winter, the Lawrence Community Shelter will house an additional 10 guests, Vandercook added.
Recently, the Lawrence Community Shelter opened Monarch Village, a community of 12 “tiny homes” built out of shipping containers behind the shelter, to provide a temporary home environment for families as they transition to permanent housing.
Another staple organization in Lawrence, the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, is a licensed, comprehensive mental health facility that provides research-based services to Douglas County residents, according to its website.
The organization provides a variety of services to the community including case management, homeless outreach and transitional housing.
“I would say approximately 200 to 400 folks are like literally on the streets,” said Howard Callihan, homeless outreach case manager for Bert Nash. “There’s the folks that are in LCS, there’s folks that are at Willow, there’s folks that are in Family Promise that are homeless, but they’re in some kind of program.” The Willow Domestic Violence Center and Family Promise are organizations in Lawrence that also work to serve the homeless community.
The homeless outreach teams at Bert Nash and the Lawrence Community Shelter bring food, supplies and care packages to the encampments for people like Randy Field.
“Most of last year, I would say there was at least one, if not one or two of us, going out generally to the known camps two to three times a week,” Callihan said. “If we can establish ourselves as people that are out to provide some kind of help, that can help facilitate encouraging folks to seek services.”
Field, 58, has worked closely with Bert Nash and members of the Lawrence Community Shelter while living in encampments and has developed close personal relationships with some of their outreach team.
“We’ll sit out here and just chill, just like for an hour or so, and just vent,” Field said about Callihan. “He makes me see things and makes me happier, and I try to make him laugh and make him happier.”
In his encampment, many have trusted Field to look after their belongings and valuables.
“That’s one reason I’ve stayed out here, because I have tried hard a couple of times to get out of here,” he said. “Because I didn’t want my stuff to disappear, and everybody else’s to disappear.”
“Three-quarters of my tent last year was full with other people’s valuables, and I was not going to leave them.”
Field has been working with both the Lawrence Community Shelter and Bert Nash to get into a rapid rehousing program.
“They’re all good people, man. They do dang good jobs,” Field said.
“People are really passionate here,” Budreau said. “The community really does want to help unhoused individuals here.”