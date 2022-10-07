Columbia is set to undergo its first autumn frost starting 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop down to as low as 33 degrees and cold temperatures will continue until 9 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures will result in a freeze/frost emergence that could harm or hill outdoor plants in southeast and mid-Missouri.
To preserve plants during the frost, Brian Lee, greenhouse manager at CMSE Giving Gardens, recommended the following:
- Leave annual plants outside. Place them far up against the house, or even underneath the eaves.
- Perennials will likely survive. However, they may lose blooms if frost gets ahold of them. Shield perennials with a cover or frost cloth to protect blooms.
- Bring potted plants inside.
Lee also provided instructions for how to protect garden hoses from cracks and damages.
"What you want to do is turn it off at the hydrant alongside the house, turn that completely off, go out to the end of the hose, open the trigger valve and let it drain out completely," Lee said.