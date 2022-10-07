Columbia is set to undergo its first autumn frost starting 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop down to as low as 33 degrees and cold temperatures will continue until 9 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures will result in a freeze/frost emergence that could harm or hill outdoor plants in southeast and mid-Missouri.

  • VOX Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying reporting and writing Reach me at klsnh3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

