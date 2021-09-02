Over the summer, the face of commerce in Columbia changed as businesses opened, rebranded and made plans for additional locations.
Here is a roundup of moves and other news from around town:
VooDoo Daddy’s opens in Columbia Mall
VooDoo Daddy’s is now serving up Cajun cooking in the Columbia Mall.
Joshua Williams Sr., owner of Papadoo’s Soul Food at 904 Business Loop 70 E. and the now-shuttered P&P’s Chicken & Fish in Boonville, opened VooDoo Daddy’s earlier this summer, offering delivery directly from the mall.
The Voodoo Daddy’s menu lists a wide variety of Cajun-style baskets of food such as chicken, shrimp and alligator bites, different types of po’boy sandwiches and a long list of sides from which to choose. Williams is active on the restaurant’s Facebook page, showing off his fresh, homemade creations up close.
Voodoo Daddy’s is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new restaurant is still offering delivery as well as dine-in and carry-out options.
Scooter’s to open third location
A new Scooter’s Coffee shop is planned to open in mid-to-late September at the northwest corner of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street.
This will be the coffee chain’s third location in Columbia, with the other shops at 2501 Grindstone Parkway and 5 S. Old 63.
The new 1,790-square-foot building plans to feature an outdoor dining patio and a drive-thru.
First Watch opening second location
First Watch, the cafe chain that serves up made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch options, will add its second Columbia location in the space previously occupied by The Gap at 421 N. Stadium Blvd. The location’s opening is set for Nov. 1.
First Watch opened its initial location at 1301 Grindstone Parkway in July 2020. The breakfast spot, known for its seasonally changing menu and fresh ingredients, also has five locations in St. Louis and one at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Gearhead Outfitters opens in Columbia Mall
Outdoor retail store Gearhead Outfitters has opened near H&M in the Columbia Mall.
The Arkansas-based company sells a wide range of outdoor lifestyle clothing, shoes and equipment.
The new store is located in the mall near the Dillard’s men’s store and Versona, Rachel Wille, senior public relations & social media specialist for Brookfield Properties, said in an email.
Several employment positions for Gearhead Outfitters are listed on the Columbia Mall website, including sales associate, shift leader and assistant manager.
Gearhead Outfitters acquired six brick-and-mortar locations in 2019, putting its total at 18 stores across the mid-South, according to its website.
A second Culver’s is moving in
Columbia’s second Culver’s restaurant will move into Ruby Tuesday’s old spot on Stadium Boulevard.
Plans for Columbia’s second location of the Midwest burger-and-custard chain appeared in an announcement on Facebook from co-owner Olga Morris.
Olga and her husband, Shaun Morris, brought the first Culver’s to Columbia 15 years ago. Last March, at the start of the pandemic, Shaun and a few of his employees prepared and handed out more than 300 hot meals to families who depended on school lunch programs that were put on pause.
“We try to do a lot in the community. So this gives us another store to draw to, to be able to help even more,” Shaun said.
He said the new location was perfect for their long-awaited second restaurant because of the storefront view from busy Stadium and proximity to the Columbia Mall.
“There’s so many people in town that don’t even know where our current Culver’s is because they don’t go to that side,” Olga said, “so this is really awesome, because it opens up the opportunity for all the people that really just don’t venture to the side to still get to enjoy Culver’s. And that’s something that we were really looking forward to, but we didn’t have the right place until this popped up.”
The Ruby Tuesday building was demolished last week to allow the new building to start from the ground up.
“The process has been a longer process than we anticipated, because this is the first time we actually get to build one on our own,” Olga said.
Despite the longer-than-expected process, Olga said the community has made it all worth it.
The new location is set to be complete by January.
Buff City Soap to open outlet
Buff City Soap will open a Columbia outlet at 421 N. Stadium Blvd. this fall.
Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based craft soaps as well as other bath and body products. All of its products are handmade in stores daily, and customers can get a live view of the soap-making process in the “makery.”
The new store is set to open sometime this fall, a representative from Buff City Soap confirmed in an email.
The franchise opened its first Missouri store in Springfield this March and has since added three more in St. Louis, with a fourth expected to open this fall.
Big Mama’s Cafe opens
Big Mama’s Cafe has been serving up home-cooked meals since April in the space previously occupied by ABC Chinese at 3510 I-70 Drive S.E.
“It’s kind of like what you would just make at home,” owner BJ Keltz said. “It’s really nothing fancy. We don’t dress it up. You know what I mean? It’s pretty much what you would cook at home and put on your table.”
The family-owned cafe opened April 1. It whips up homestyle dishes such as fried chicken, meatloaf and fresh-breaded tenderloins and chicken strips.
“It’s made right here in the house. So that’s kind of what we do. And that’s how we wanted it, to make people feel like they’re at home,” Keltz said.
Keltz said everything from the food to the environment is meant to make people feel at home.
“You’re walking in, and the pictures that are hung, it looks like you’re sitting at home, and you just eat,” Keltz said.
Big Mama’s Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s also open Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New hot yoga studio opens
Columbia’s second hot yoga studio, Lotus Hot Yoga, opened in May to offer an addition to Columbia’s yoga community.
“It’s kind of always been a dream of mine to have my own (yoga studio),” co-owner Brandy Bremer said, “and it seemed like the universe was giving me all the signs.”
Bremer holds a lifetime of passion for yoga and has been an instructor in Columbia for the past eight years. This past fall, she and her fiancé, Josh Turner, decided to open their own studio.
The decision came in the midst of the pandemic, creating limitations for how quickly Lotus Yoga could take off.
“For me, what the pandemic did provide was just a gripping need for mental health, for people to slow down and to take a breath and to give back to themselves. And so I really wanted to have a place that can do that,” Bremer said.
Located off the roundabout near Macadoodles, at 550 E. Green Meadows Road, Suite 107, Lotus Yoga offers both heated and non-heated yoga classes for those with all levels of experience. A list of membership packages to choose from, including pre-paid “class cards” and private sessions, can be found on the website.
“Whether you’re a brand-new beginner or you’ve been doing it for years and years, that’s the beauty of yoga,” Bremer said. “It has something to offer you every time you come in.”