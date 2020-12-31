A significant winter storm will move into central Missouri Thursday night, producing accumulations of a quarter-inch of ice or more.
The storm will continue Friday morning with more freezing rain. Temperature changes could bring rain and then snow during the day, settling on top of the ice.
Travel is expected to be hazardous overnight and throughout the day Friday.
Here's how it will move through the central region:
- The Lake of the Ozarks should get the mix or freezing rain between 9 and 11 p.m.
- Jefferson City and the Highway 50 corridor will get hit from 10 p.m. to midnight.
- Columbia and I-70 corridor will get the mix between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
- Moberly and the Highway 24 corridor will get hit from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
In each region, the storm will begin with a brief period of wintry mix, snow and sleet, pretty quickly changing to freezing rain. Temperatures are expected to hold close enough to freezing overnight that ice will accumulate on all surfaces.
Friday morning will bring more freezing rain. Some areas may warm enough to transition to regular rain, but ice will already have accumulated, and it will be difficult to tell the difference. Expect icy conditions through the morning.
As this system slowly pushes east, temperatures will become colder and transition to snow. Any snow that falls will drift on top of ice accumulation, making it difficult for road crews to treat. Please stay off the roads if at all possible.
Finally, by Friday evening, precipitation should be moving out.