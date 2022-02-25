It may not be the same as the Mardi Gras celebrations down in New Orleans, but Columbia offers a few ways for people to celebrate, too.
The centuries-old tradition stems from the celebration of Fat Tuesday, a Christian holiday where members of the church indulged themselves with food and drinks before 40 days of fasting for Lent. The celebrations now last all weekend, or sometimes a whole week depending on where you're celebrating.
Columbia has several ways to celebrate.
The Newman Parish is hosting a free festival and parade from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Newman Center parking lot at 602 Turner Ave to celebrate Mardi Gras. Anyone can attend the event, and all are invited to participate in the parade. If you would like to join the parade, register online. Dressing up in costumes and festive clothing is encouraged at this family-friendly event. Beads, king cake and hot drinks will be offered, along with music and activities like mask-making.
The Campus Lutheran Church will host a Fat Tuesday pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 304 S. College Ave. While the supper is free, donations are encouraged as proceeds from the pancake dinner will help support the church's youth group trip to Houston for a Lutheran Youth Gathering this summer. The menu for this event includes pancakes, hashbrown casserole, sausage, fruit and drinks.
The Mid America Harley-Davidson group and Wrap It Up, a food truck service, are hosting a Mardi Gras celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. next Friday at 5704 Freedom Drive. The Mardi Gras in MO Bike Night will offer music and free beer to attendees. Wrap It Up will also bring some food trucks to the event.
If these events don't work out, some of Columbia's restaurants also offer New Orleans style cuisine. Jazz Kitchen is a Louisiana-inspired restaurant with a menu straight from New Orleans. Enjoy some traditional New Orleans food, from beignets and po'boys to gumbo and jambalaya, while listening to live jazz music at 217 N. Stadium Blvd.
The Cajun Crab Seafood House Restaurant offers all of the Cajun-style seafood dishes you could think of, with po'boys, crawfish, hushpuppies and more. Cajun Crab Seafood House can be found at 308 Business Loop 70 W.
You can also create your own Mardi Gras celebrations at home. Schnucks offers recipes with some Louisiana-style cooking with dishes such as Cajun catfish, beignets or gumbo for you to try out. Or craft your own decorations, like masks, signs or necklaces to bring the celebration home.