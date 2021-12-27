As Christmas weekend must come to an end, so must the evergreen trees brightening up living rooms.
City Solid Waste crews will collect natural Christmas trees on regular pickup days beginning Monday and ending Jan. 30. During this period, trees do not count as bulky items.
After Jan. 30, trees must be cut and placed inside trash bags with city logos, according to the city of Columbia website.
All trees left curbside will be taken to the landfill, along with decorations still on them. Solid Waste spokesperson Matt Nestor recommended reusing or donating ornaments and other decorations.
Anyone with a natural tree may also recycle it — free of decorations — at the yard waste drop-off centers at Parkside Drive or Capen Park. Trees can also be dropped off at the city's Compost Operation at 5700 Peabody Road.
There, trees will be turned into mulch and used for compost, with remaining mulch free to the public. There is no cost for dropping trees off at these waste areas.
Christmas lights can be recycled at Mid-MO Recycling at 6104 Brown Station Road.
Wrapping paper cannot be recycled and must be put in the trash unless its packaging clearly states otherwise.