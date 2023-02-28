The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free fishing event on March 14 at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia.
Free Fishing Day is open to participants of all ages and will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m that day.
The conservation department will provide supplies, including fishing poles, bait and tackle, but attendees can also bring their own. Instruction will also be available for free.
Attendees do not need to register in advance or have a fishing permit, but the conservation department asks children under the age of 15 to be chaperoned by an adult.
Organizers encourage participants to drink water at the event and follow their rules of properly catching and releasing the fish.
