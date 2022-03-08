Logan Muehlman feels guilty he’s not fighting in Ukraine.
Instead, he and his family are on the corner of Providence and Broadway at 5 p.m. sharp everyday showing their support for the country during Russia’s invasion. With family still in Ukraine, Muehlman, his wife and their daughter have been out waving blue and yellow flags — the colors of Ukraine’s flag — and sharing ways people can donate since March 3.
In response to Russia invading Ukraine, President Joe Biden issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting the United States from importing Russian oil and natural gas, according to The New York Times. As for Missourians, Muehlman wants people “to do more than thoughts and prayers.”
“I think as a community it’s unlimited as to what we can come up with,” Muehlman said.
Muehlman and his wife, Viktoria Muehlman, also bought 100 yard signs and 10 hand-held signs with QR codes and URLs of donation links to support Ukrainians. People can pick up the signs at one of the demonstrations and put them in high-traffic areas around town. The couple expected to pay $600 for the signs, but FastSigns owner B.J. Hunter didn’t charge them a cent.
“I feel for Ukraine and the people and hate what’s going on over there and wanted to help out any way I could,” Hunter said.
Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, is also on the corner of Providence and Broadway every Wednesday.
Logan Muehlman said he was grateful to see the community’s solidarity with Ukrainians.
“I hope out of all of this, maybe life will be better for those who survive,” Logan Muehlman said. “Like the phoenix.”
The Muehlmans are not the only ones who have stepped up to help. There are a variety of ways to support people in Ukraine, from mid-Missouri and beyond.
In mid-Missouri:
Donations to the International Student and Scholars Fund
- can help all international students at MU facing financial instability, including those from Ukraine.
The Columbia faith organization Future Leadership Foundation has a Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund. The organization shifted its focus from ministry-leader training to humanitarian aid and refugee assistance after the invasion, according to KOMU
- .
The MU Office of International Programs will host a webinar called “The War in Ukraine
- ” for people to learn about the history of Ukraine and its relationship with Russia at noon March 21.
In Missouri:
The Together Ministry Inc. is hosting a Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Fundraiser Dinner and Supply Drive
- at 6:30 p.m. March 22 in St. Charles.
- The
is working with
- to accept donations and coordinate airlifting goods to those in need.
Nationally:
Rallies are taking place across the country. Websites like www.stopputin.net have lists to locate ones nearby.Link_oqgkpcvj
- Organizations like the
,
,
, the
and the
- are accepting donations.
- Independent Ukrainian English media like
and
- have the latest news on what’s happening in Ukraine.
- “
”
is a crowdsource site that has donation links, volunteer opportunities and rally events. The site also shows how people can connect Ukrainians to jobs and housing accommodations.