Comet Leonard, a newly discovered comet, will start to be visible Dec. 12. The comet will be within 21 million miles of Earth and will be the closest it’s ever been to the planet.
Historically, comets were seen as a sign that something bad was going to happen, said Aigen Li, MU physics and astronomy professor. Now, comet sightings are seen as something beautiful and an event to celebrate.
Calculations have shown that the comet has been traveling towards the sun for the past 35,000 years, according to EarthSky’s website.
“We will never see this comet again,” Li said. “It’s different than other periodic comets like Halley’s comet because Leonard doesn’t have an elliptical orbit the way periodic comets do and will leave our solar system after that. Halley’s comet returns to the Earth’s vicinity every 76 years.”
Comets are special because they are made of original material from our solar system, Li said. “We weren’t around billions of years ago so it tells us a lot about what the solar system looked like at its infancy.”
People should be able to see the comet starting either Dec. 12 or 13, depending on the weather. They will have about a seven-day observational period after that to see it, said Val Germann, volunteer assistant at Laws Observatory.
“You need to face southwest and be able to clearly see the horizon about 30 minutes after sunset. It’s going to be hard to see the comet before that time, because the sky will be too bright,” Germann said.
To make viewing easier, people should first look for Venus in the sky and will see the comet to the right of the planet. Throughout the seven-day observational period, Comet Leonard will make its way from the right to the left of Venus and then will exit the solar system.
Although the comet is going to be very bright, it is still going to be hard to see with the naked eye. The best way to see Comet Leonard is with binoculars and when the weather is clear.