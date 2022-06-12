A heat advisory has been issued for Boone County until Wednesday at 8 p.m. by the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Monday and Tuesday have predicted high temperatures of 97 degrees, according to the eight-day forecast from KOMU 8. Wednesday's high is predicted to be 96 degrees, with a slight drop Thursday to 93 degrees and 90 degrees on Friday.
Heat indices Monday through Thursday will near 105 degrees, according to the forecast.
The heat index means that, "even though it might be 97 degrees, your body will feel like it's 105 because your body can't cool itself down," said Kenton Gewecke, the chief meteorologist at KOMU 8. "That is why humidity is so important."
The human body cools itself by sweating, and when your sweat evaporates, your body cools down, Gewecke said.
When there is a lot of humidity, your body can't evaporate that sweat as much because the air is really humid and already saturated with a lot of moisture, Gewecke said.
"We have been seeing heat waves earlier and more often, which is something we will continue to see, unfortunately, due to climate change," Gewecke said.
He added that this heat is more typical of late July or early August.
"Heat is the number one weather killer, even more than tornadoes," Gewecke said, "and we need to take it just as seriously."
With hot temperatures and high humidity on the horizon, the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas offered advice on how to combat the heat in a news release Friday. Tips included:
"Prepare. Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for what to do if the power goes out.
"Dress for the heat. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella.
"Stay hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
"Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.
"Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m. Take frequent breaks.
"Stay indoors when possible. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air.
"Be a good neighbor. During heat waves, check in on family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or ill and those who do not have air conditioning. Check on your animals frequently, too, to make sure they are not suffering from the heat."