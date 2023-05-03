Traffic is too fast on Hulen Drive in west-central Columbia, city data indicate, and the Public Works staff plans to do something about it.
The Public Works Department will share its initial plans with the public at a meeting from 6-7 p.m. Monday in Conference Room 1A of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. Residents will be able to review design proposals, speak with staff and fill out public comment cards
Residents can also post comments and ask questions at BeHeard.CoMo.gov/Hulen-Drive-traffic-calming, by email at PubW@CoMo.gov or by mail to Columbia Public Works, 701 E. Broadway, Columbia, Mo. 65201. The city asks that emailed comments include "Hulen Drive traffic calming" in the subject line
Residents can also contact Public Works staff by calling 573-874-2489.
A traffic study indicates 85% of motorists traveling on Hulen Drive exceed 31 mph and nearly 40 mph on some sections of the residential street.