The human remains found in a rural area of Callaway County are believed to belong to a Mexico Mo. man, Matthew Beauchamp, who has been missing for over a year.
Beauchamp has not been heard from or been in contact with his family since September 2018 and was declared a missing person on April 16, according to a Facebook post from Audrain County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, officers received credible information which said that Beauchamp’s remains were located in the area around County Road 470 near Mokane in Callaway County.
Badly decomposed human remains were discovered in that place the next day.
Based on available information, officers said they have every reason to believe the remains are those of Beauchamp.
Definitive identification and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiners of Boone and Callaway county.
Supervising editor is Molly Hart