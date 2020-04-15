The Columbia Police Department on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of human remains near Interstate 70 and Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday evening.
Police responded to a report of possible human remains that was made at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. The remains, which were "heavily decomposed," were confirmed to be human by officers at the scene, according to the release.
The remains were taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's office for analysis. The cause of death and identity of the person have not been determined at this time, according to police.
The investigation has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division and the case is considered open, the release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.