The Columbia Police Department on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of human remains near Interstate 70 and Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a report of possible human remains that was made at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. The remains, which were "heavily decomposed," were confirmed to be human by officers at the scene, according to the release.

The remains were taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's office for analysis. The cause of death and identity of the person have not been determined at this time, according to police.

The investigation has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division and the case is considered open, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community Reporter, Spring 2020 Studying photojournalism Reach me at evgxxy@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.