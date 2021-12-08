The City of Columbia's Commission on Human Rights will host a public listening session Saturday to celebrate International Human Rights Day, which is on Dec. 10.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Armory, 701 E. Ash St.
According to the Commission's news release, the public is encouraged to use the session as an opportunity to share experiences and concerns with matters of human rights and equality. The commission hopes to use this feedback to shape its 2022 agenda.
The commission's chair, Amanda Hinnant, said this listening session is the first of its kind.
"This listening session will inform our 2022 commission agenda because we like to be responsive to problems that people bring to us," Hinnant said. "We know it’s not always obvious to people as to where they can bring human rights concerns, so this is another avenue for communication."
Members of the commission will also be in attendance to share information about resources the public can access.