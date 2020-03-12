Sandy Skelaney recalled the time she brought a victim of sex trafficking to the hospital. The young woman had been shot in the head by her pimp’s brother, and a doctor wanted to do a spinal tap.
Skelaney watched as the victim vehemently refused a preliminary numbing shot to her backside, asking to get the shot in her arm instead.
The doctor told her it would hurt worse in her arm.
When the victim kept refusing, he said he had rounds to make and other patients to see. In other words, he didn’t have time to negotiate, so she had better comply.
But she didn’t, and when she reacted combatively, the doctor directed a male orderly to hold her down while he gave her the shot.
If the doctor had taken a moment to assess the situation more closely, Skelaney said, he might have been able to recognize that his patient’s refusal came from a place of fear. That she had experienced so much trauma from behind, she found the idea of a backside shot emotionally triggering. That if he had explained his process in more depth and given her a little more control over the situation, it could have ended without re-traumatizing an already vulnerable person.
Skelaney, an advocate for people who have been trafficked, told the story during a talk on gender-based violence and trauma-informed medical care at noon Thursday at the MU Medical Sciences Building . Before that, she spoke to about 80 nursing students and practitioners about recognizing human trafficking in the medical professions at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center. Both talks were hosted by the MU Sinclair School of Nursing.
Having worked as an anti-human trafficking advocate for 20 years, Skelaney has been involved in virtually all aspects of the advocacy process. She has won awards for her policy changing work in Miami, where she lives. Skelaney also speaks at universities and conferences, which is how Miriam Butler, director of MU's doctorate in nursing practice program, first learned of her.
“I work in a public health clinic, so I've seen patients come in, and the partner won't leave the room and things like that,” Butler said. “I always thought of that as a domestic violence situation and didn't really think so much about sex trafficking.”
Some of Butler's students will be graduating in May, so she wanted them to be more familiar with the dynamics of human trafficking. She can recall instances at work where she likely encountered human trafficking victims but didn’t know enough to recognize the signs.
While she said there's still a lot she doesn’t know about human trafficking in Missouri, she believes medical professionals are getting better at recognizing it. In 2019, 114 cases of human trafficking were reported in Missouri, compared to 70 cases in 2015, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline website, though it is unknown whether heightened public awareness contributed to the increase.
Among the signs Skelaney said medical workers should look for are:
- Physical ailments that have been left untreated for a seemingly long time.
- Multiple recurring STDs.
- Frequent unwanted pregnancies.
- An unusually high number of sexual partners in relation to the patient’s age.
- Suspicious tattoos.
Human trafficking victims also frequently exhibit behavioral issues that stem from trauma, including agitation, anxiety, dissociation and hypervigilance. That's why doctors must provide a sense of safety, control and predictability, Skelaney said. This can be done through small acts of empathy, such as letting the patient choose where to sit or letting the patient know in advance if it's necessary to remove clothing.
While there are many potential indicators for human trafficking, Skelaney said she hates checklists because they can often cause people to overlook a specific type of person as a victim.
“It’s about mindfulness,” Skelaney said. “If you can just sit with somebody, empathize with their suffering and care enough to inquire a little bit more to see if you can help, I think that's the most important part of it.”
National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 .
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673.