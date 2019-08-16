The public will have the opportunity to adopt pets from the Central Missouri Humane Society for just $20 on Saturday.
The society is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters event, which makes animals available at discounted rates in an effort to get as many of them adopted as possible. The cost of adopting a pet, which covers the cost of spaying or neutering, can normally be $100 or more.
The event is from noon to 7 p.m. at the shelter, 616 Big Bear Boulevard. The society plans to have entertainment and a food truck on site.
Those interested in adopting a pet should fill out an application online or in person at the shelter. Applications must be approved before people can view and adopt an animal. Applications can be filled out at the event, but approval can take up to 48 hours, and the reduced fee will not be extended beyond the event.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the shelter's website.