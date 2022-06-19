Sunday's blistering heat did not stop hundreds of people from celebrating The Village's third annual Juneteenth Festival in Cosmo Park.
The parking lot was packed with freshly waxed sports cars, tailgate tents to shade the countless vendors promoting everything from natural healing solutions to community development and the fragrances of fried fish and fresh cooked food—all seamlessly melding together to the backdrop of a bass-heavy soundtrack.
This is The Village's third Juneteenth celebration in Columbia, the first since the holiday became federally recognized.
Josh Williams, co-founder of The Village said this year's celebration includes a fashion show, poetry performance, car show and a "Black Wall Street" put on by local black businesses.
Williams is originally from Galveston, Texas, the birthplace of Juneteenth and the Emancipation Proclamation. Participating in and celebrating Juneteenth festivals for many years, Williams strives to bring the same experience to Columbia.
"Right now, it's going down back home, but when I first moved here, it wasn't really going down like it was supposed to," Williams said. "This is what we do back home: we get together, have vendors, we have food, live music, fellowship, and we have a good time."
The Village's mission statement is: "Aid and Assist, Correct and Re-Direct, Love and Uplift, Educate and Protect."
For the past two years, The Village had to worry about COVID-19 restrictions during the festival. This year, they're expecting more people, despite the huge turnout last year, Jacque Cox, The Village co-founder said.
The celebration in 2020 was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions, Cox said. 2021 was a little bigger because the restrictions were lessened.
"This year, we have the freedom to pretty much do what we want," he said. "Nothing really compromised what we wanted to do."
Walking around Cosmo Park on Saturday, it is obvious that no compromises were made.
Kia Hughes and Tay Flippins, two friends who attended the Juneteenth celebration, explain why they think the festival is so important and what they enjoyed most.
"I'm from Moberly, a really small town," Hughes said. "I was not super familiar with my culture."
Flippins, on the other hand, is from Jefferson City, and identified as an avid member of black culture.
"I think Juneteenth being an official holiday is a huge step forward," Flippins said. "Seeing a congregation of people all happy and smiling coming off a pandemic is great."
Both noted how a celebration like The Village's Juneteenth festival can bring two people from completely different communities together over the same cause.
Hughes looked around and noticed that between 90 and 95 percent of the people in attendance were black.
"I want everyone to know they are invited, and everyone here will welcome you with open arms," she said. "The only way to come together is to embrace it and have a conversation."