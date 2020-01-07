Columbia area waterfowl hunters can attend a workshop Jan. 30 to provide input on duck season dates and zone boundaries for the 2021-25 hunting seasons.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding the workshop, one of a series of public workshops around the state in January, February and March.
Attendees will have the opportunity to review long-term waterfowl data about weather, migration, habitat use, harvest and hunter opinions, according to a department news release. They will also discuss their season date and zone preferences with other hunters and MDC staff.
MDC will use hunter input gathered through the workshops, combined with hunter opinion surveys, to establish Missouri’s 2021-2025 duck season dates and zones, the release said.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gives states the opportunity to change the number and location of duck zones every five years," MDC Resource Scientist Doreen Mengel explained in the release. "We’re holding these meetings to get hunter input as we plan Missouri’s 2021-2025 duck season dates and zones.”
The workshop will be from 7 to 9 p.m at Riechmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephen’s Lake Park, 2300 E. Walnut St. No reservations are necessary. Call 573-815-7900 for more information.