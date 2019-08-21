Keith Comfort, who confessed to the Aug. 4, 2006, murder of his wife Megan Nicole Shultz, was booked into Boone County Jail Tuesday.
Comfort, whose bond has been set at $1 million in cash, was extradited from Wisconsin Tuesday and booked into the jail at 5 p.m.
According to the probable cause statement, Comfort walked into a police department in Lake Geneva and asked to speak to an officer about a mental health issue.
He told police how he killed his wife in 2006 in Columbia.
Comfort said his wife, who was 24 at the time, had called him at work to tell him she had done a narcotics transaction. She said she had "ripped someone off," according to the probable cause statement.
She was "in hysterics," according to the statement. When Comfort arrived home she "frantic, yelling and 'swinging' her arms at him."
They got into an argument in their apartment at 1714 Amelia St., which resulted in Comfort pushing her to the ground and strangling her, according to the statement.
He then told police that once he realized she was no longer breathing, he put her body in a black garbage bag and disposed of it in a dumpster near the apartment complex.
In August 2006, Comfort filed a missing persons report with the Columbia Police Department after Shultz’s mother had inquired about her whereabouts.
Earlier this month, when police went to Shultz’s mother’s house to tell her that Comfort had just confessed, she said she’d always had her suspicions, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A hearing has not yet been scheduled for Comfort, according to the case file.
City spokesman Steven Sapp said in a statement Wednesday that it hasn't been determined whether a search of the landfill will be conducted.
He said that Columbia Police will continue to investigate the case and work with the city on a search "if an area of the landfill can be identified, what size of area it would be and what resources would be required."