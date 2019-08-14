Hy-Vee is investigating a possible security breach involving their payment processing systems. 

The company said in a Wednesday news release that it has detected unauthorized activity related to transactions at some of its fuel pumps, drive-through coffee shops and restaurants. A Hy-Vee spokesperson was unavailable Wednesday to verify whether its businesses in Columbia or elsewhere in Missouri are affected.

The incident did not involve transactions at Hy-Vee's grocery stores and drugstores, as those have a point-to-point encryption technology for processing card payments, according to the news release. 

Hy-Vee "will provide notification to our customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved," the news release said. 

