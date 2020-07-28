Hy-Vee, Inc. said Tuesday that the flu vaccine will be available inside its pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription and will be offered as a drive-up option between Aug. 17-Oct. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people six months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

In a news release, the company said it continues to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety, including enhanced cleaning regimens, social-distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.

Hy-Vee said it has implemented steps to ensure the safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members:

  • All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times.
  • Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case is asked to wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving a vaccine.
  • Patients must wear a face covering.

The release said drive-up flu vaccines will be offered during these times each week between Aug. 17-Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations :

  • Monday: 7-11 a.m.
  • Thursday: 3-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Customers are advised to check local stores for vaccine availability. 

Flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies without a prescription as allowed per state law — in Missouri, for those age seven and older, the release said.

Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge, the news release said.

