Hy-Vee supermarkets began offering free COVID-19 tests Wednesday at its three Columbia outlets.
The tests will be administered at Hy-Vee pharmacies with a drive-thru testing process, according to a news release.
No COVID-19 symptoms need to be present to get the test, but people must register online at doineedacovid19test.com to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.
Before being tested, a printed voucher number or a voucher number on a mobile site must be provided to the pharmacy.
Tests will be given from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and Saturday mornings. Saturday hours will either be 7 to 9 a.m. or 8 to 10 a.m., depending on the pharmacy.
The tests are being offered at 150 pharmacies in eight central states, including 20 sites in Missouri. Hy-Vee supermarkets in Columbia are located at 25 Conley Road, 405 E. Nifong Blvd. and 3100 W. Broadway.