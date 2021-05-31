Hy-Vee Inc. is giving its shoppers even more incentive to get vaccinated this summer. Hy-Vee announced Monday that people who complete their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or an affiliated pop-up vaccine clinic will receive a $10 gift card to the supermarket chain.
The vaccination process must be completed between June 1 and Nov. 11 to receive a gift card, according to a Monday news release. Vaccines are free and available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations with no appointment needed.
If a person receives a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), they must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to receive the gift card. Alternatively, if a person receives the single-dose (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, they will receive the gift card once the vaccine is administered, according to the news release.