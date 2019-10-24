Hy-Vee Pharmacies will install drug takeback receptacles, allowing customers to safely dispose of expired or unused medications at any time, the company announced Thursday.
The announcement comes just days before the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is Oct. 26.
The receptacles will be in all 276 Hy-Vee locations by Nov. 7. The move is an effort to combat the opioid crisis, Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee senior vice president and chief health officer, said in a press release. Columbia's Conley Road Hy-Vee location already has a receptacle, but both the Nifong and Broadway locations are waiting on authorization to put some out for public use, according to pharmacists at all three locations.
Other pharmacies have other medication disposal programs, although some are more limited than Hy-Vee's. Select Walgreens stores have disposal kiosks. The closest to Columbia is in Jefferson City, according to Walgreens' website. The nearest CVS with a drug drop-off box is in Sedalia.
Hy-Vee will also limit initial opioid prescriptions for acute pain to seven days. The limit doesn't apply to chronic pain, cancer care, hospice, palliative care or medications to treat opioid addiction, according to the release.
“We want to be part of the solution, while continuing to provide needed care for customers with acute pain and other severe pain management situations in communities throughout the eight states we serve,” said Williams.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department is also participating in National Drug Take Back Day with drug drop-off locations at Rock Bridge High School, Hickman High School, the MU Student Center and other locations in Boone County.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.