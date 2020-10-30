Portions of Interstate 70 in Columbia will be closed for paving procedures early next week, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Core drilling will occur Sunday and Monday, followed by pavement improvements beginning Tuesday.
An eastbound lane of I-70, between Stadium Boulevard and Rangeline Street, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. This includes the Business Loop 70 eastbound entrance ramp.
On Monday evening, an eastbound lane will be closed between Stadium Boulevard and Business Loop 70, as well as a westbound lane between Rangeline Street and Providence Road. This includes the Route 163 westbound entrance ramp. All Monday closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Core drilling involves taking samples of the road for evaluation, allowing MoDOT pavement specialists to analyze the "structural integrity of the roadway" and determine if the concrete should be replaced, according to the department.
Lanes on the eastbound entrance ramp from Route 63 to I-70 will be closed Tuesday for pavement improvements, potentially extending through Thursday. These closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Message boards along the road will warn drivers of the closures in advance. MoDOT asks drivers to slow down in work zones and obey traffic signs.
The construction is weather permitting and may be delayed. For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. More updates will be posted on the MoDOT Central Missouri District Facebook and Twitter pages.