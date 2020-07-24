Individual lanes of I-70 in Callaway County will be closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday because crews will install girders for the new bridge on Route D over the interstate.

Crews will start to work in the eastbound lanes and then transition into the westbound lanes.

Message boards will be in place to alert motorists of the lane closures, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation Central Missouri District news release. In the work zones, drivers are asked to slow down, watch for crews and put away distractions. 

"The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 25 bridges across the state," according to the website. The project is expected to be completed by October. The work may be delayed by weather.

More information and updates about this project and other matters regarding transportation are available by calling 888-275-6636 or visiting modot.org/RouteDOverI70. Updates can also be found by following the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter.

