'I got a second chance at life,' says a Boone County Treatment Court graduate

“Treatment court was my second chance,” Katie Armstrong said.
She is one of more than 1,000 graduates — including 23 last month — from the Boone County Treatment Court, which is designed to reduce recidivism and incarceration.
Armstrong took advantage of a multitude of services such as therapy, probation and the court to help guide her through recovery.
“It gave me the opportunity to stay in the community and figure out how to be a successful member of society again,” she said.
Treatment courts are an alternative to incarceration and the traditional criminal court system, intended to lead people with substance use and mental health disorders out of the justice system and into lives of recovery and stability.
Armstrong, who previously used substances on and off, graduated from the Boone County Treatment Court in 2018 and has been employed there since January 2019.
Since 2015, Casey Clevenger has been the Treatment Court commissioner for the 13th Judicial Circuit, which serves Boone and Callaway counties and earned the 2021 Equity and Inclusion Award given by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
Boone County was the only treatment court to win the national award.
“I get to see some of the benefits of people getting a second chance at life,” Clevenger said in an interview.
“I get to see people reunified with their children, gain meaningful employment and become productive members of society.”
Participants in the program can be recommended by a probation officer or lawyer, or they can be screened to determine if they qualify.
Applications are another avenue to enter the Treatment Court program. Those who are approved will be given the tools to rehabilitate themselves and get back into the community.
Armstrong, now working as a certified peer support specialist and doing case management for the court, said her lived experiences allow her to understand what others are going through.
She helps people figure out their own recovery goals and where they want their lives to head in the future.
Treatment Court participants have a team that includes everyone from the commissioner to probation officers and therapists. The teams aim to work from a place of compassion and kindness.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Armstrong said. ”They gave me the opportunity to have a little faith and belief in myself again.”
The stigma surrounding treatment courts is something Armstrong hopes to see change in the future. Some people believe there are too many requirements and that treatment court is punishment because of the high level of supervision, as well as the frequent court appearances and daily tasks.
“I hope that in the future more people can look at it the way I did, getting a second chance at life,” Armstrong said.
Giving back to the community she came from is a point of pride for her.
“A lot of times the people we meet or come in here are more receptive to listening to somebody who’s been through the same experience they are going through,” Armstrong said.
“It offers a little bit of hope that they have somebody on their team who’s been through it, so maybe they can get through it too,” she said.
“Treatment courts are one of the most highly researched areas of the criminal justice system, and they’ve been a proven intervention at reducing recidivism and saving money when compared to sending somebody to prison,” Clevenger said.
The objective is to provide structure and treatment to those who previously were unable to access these services.
Treatment courts use a combination of court supervision, counseling, group meetings, drug testing, structure and accountability to break the vicious cycle of relapse and criminal recidivism, according to a news release from the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.
The Treatment Court programs at the 13th Judicial Circuit, which last a minimum of 14 months, include:
- Drug Court
- DWI Court
- Family Treatment Court
- Mental Health Court
- Veterans Treatment Court
The treatment court typically carries a census of about 200 to 300 participants, Clevenger said.
All follow a personalized treatment plan, and Clevenger receives reports on everyone in the census.
“Treatment court was my first experience with a judge who didn’t look at me like a lost cause,” Armstrong said.
That judge was Clevenger.
On June 9 in the Boone County Courthouse, Clevenger greeted each participant and asked them to share what they had been working on during recovery.
It was conversational, constructive and productive.
One man who moved from the first to the second of five phases, requiring days of sobriety and compliance with the program, received a round of applause.
“Keep up the good work,” Clevenger said.
She was promoted in March from vice president to president of the Missouri Association of Treatment Court Professionals, where she oversees treatment courts across the state.
With new legislation put in place a few years ago to benefit treatment courts, the organization wants to continue to encourage the practices, creating more uniformity in policies and programs around the state.
“Presiding over the treatment courts is a great experience for me professionally because I get to see people make real meaningful change in their lives,” Clevenger said.