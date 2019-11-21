Audrey Cornell, 17, was answering questions from the Battle High School newspaper about the sticker she designed for Boone County’s “I Voted” sticker contest when she found out she won.
“I was typing the answer to the question of ‘What are you anticipating?’ or ‘What do you think the results will be?’ and I was typing ‘Oh, I hope I win’ or whatever,” Cornell said. “And then the email popped up with the results.”
More than 100 students from across Boone County submitted designs to the sticker contest, and Cornell, a junior at Battle High School, was one of the four finalists selected by a panel of volunteer judges. The panel was made up of Deborah Huelsbergen, MU graphic design professor; Tamara Turner, Boone County Clerk Absentee Coordinator; Art Auer, Boone County Clerk elections director; Jenny McGee, local artist; and Dr. Mary Stegmaier, MU associate professor of public affairs and international vice provost for international programs.
Cornell’s design received 3,300 of the 7,200 votes cast by the public.
Cornell said she found out about the contest from her U.S. history teacher, Kelly Gaskins, who encouraged students to enter. Cornell designed her entry in class the same day.
“I really wanted it to be personalized to Missouri,” Cornell said. “That’s why I put the state of Missouri on it, because I thought that would be really cool and unique instead of just having a flag on it. I wanted it to represent the state itself.”
In her free time, Cornell likes to ride horses and practice calligraphy. She worked calligraphy into her design to make the “I Voted” sticker more interesting.
Cornell’s sticker will be given out throughout the county during elections in 2020 and 2021, including the first election that Cornell, herself, will be able to vote in: the 2020 presidential election.
“That’s why I really wanted to win, because then I’d get my sticker for the first time I ever voted,” Cornell said.
Cornell and the other three finalists will be honored in a ceremony on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Boone County Government Commission Chambers.