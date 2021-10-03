Following his Friday announcement that he will not run for reelection to the Columbia City Council, Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas further explained his decision Sunday.
In a Zoom call with constituents, Thomas, who was first elected in 2013 and whose current term is set to expire in April, said his decision to not seek another term had to do with the length of time he has spent in office.
“Nine years is a long time," Thomas said. "I’ve worked hard to advance certain policies and priorities, and I just feel that there are a lot of great people in the Fourth Ward who are equally progressive on policy as I am."
“I think it’s healthy to have new voices every now and then,” he said.
Issues such as homelessness, affordable housing and public transportation have been among Thomas' focuses during his tenure.
In an email to constituents Friday announcing his decision, he urged future candidates and City Council members to focus on those issues, as well as economic inequality and climate resiliency.
In 2019, Thomas was charged with a misdemeanor stemming from a quid pro quo negotiation with two developers in which he offered to support a development project in exchange for the developers’ support of an affordable housing nonprofit. He had reported himself to the Missouri Ethics Commission in 2018, and prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges in 2020.
Asked about his personal assessment of the successes or failures of his time in office, Thomas declined to offer it.
“I don’t really like self-analysis like that,” he said. "I would suggest you ask other people what they think that I may have contributed."
Thomas’ email Friday encouraged constituents to reach out to him with any questions. He will hold another constituent Zoom call Oct. 31, according to his website.