Ian Thomas will celebrate a milestone in April: It has been nine years since he was first elected as Fourth Ward's city council member.
During his time in office, Thomas has proven himself as a staunch advocate for more accessible and sustainable public transportation in Columbia. He believes this would help both college students and citizens.
At the Muleskinners Democratic Club's weekly meeting Friday, Thomas made his case once again in a presentation of Columbia Transit's "Challenges and Opportunities."
He said MU has long been at odds with the city in terms of creating a functional transit system, which has had a long, ever-changing history in Columbia.
Until 2014, the city ran an Orbital Loop system, with buses that start at one central station, do a full route and return to the original station. However, once the city started to grow, the system needed to be expanded.
That prompted a move to what Thomas calls a decentralized system, which attempted to cover all of Columbia. But it lacked ridership and funding.
In 2019, transit moved to a productivity model, which puts routes only where people are most likely to use transit.
Thomas has had unsuccessful attempts to implement a U-Pass system at MU throughout his career. With the U-Pass system, students would pay a lump sum public transit fee as part of their tuition in exchange for paying a fee for each ride. Student cards would act as bus passes.
He added that cities that implement this in collaboration with colleges and universities are able to use the revenue earned to expand bus routes and better serve both students and general citizens.
Currently, bus rides are free in Columbia because of the COVID-19 pandemic but usually must be paid for.
According to the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, single occupancy vehicle usage must be down from 78% to 40% by 2025. Thomas believes a better public transit system would do this.
With the city's new productivity model, he sees some hope, although there is still a lot to do. He hopes the city's future leadership will take this on.