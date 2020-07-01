IBM confirmed Wednesday morning it will shut down its Dubuque, Iowa, service center and move most of the jobs there to its Columbia facility.
IBM announced the move to its clients Wednesday, IBM spokesperson Fred McNeese said.
The consolidation is part of IBM’s continued review of the most efficient way to source its products and services, McNeese said. It will be effective Nov. 2.
IBM has 344 employees in Dubuque, according to a Wednesday story in the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Most of those jobs will be consolidated to the Columbia facility, and Dubuque employees will be offered the same or a comparable job if they are willing to relocate. Some employees, McNeese said, will be allowed to remain in Dubuque and work from home.
When IBM announced in May 2010 it would be coming to Columbia, it promised to create 800 high-tech jobs by the end of 2012. The company was required to create at least 600 jobs in Columbia to qualify for a $28 million package of state tax incentives, according to a previous Missourian story.
Those incentives included $8.6 million under the Missouri Business Use Incentives for Large-scale Development, or BUILD, program; $14.7 million under the Missouri Quality Jobs program; and $4.2 million under the New Jobs Training program. All those are programs of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The city of Columbia also provided incentives to bring IBM to town. It paid $3.2 million for the building at 2810 LeMone Industrial Blvd. that IBM renovated and moved into, and it agreed to lease the building to the company for $1 per year for 10 years, with an option to renew that lease for another five years.
Boone County also chipped in with Chapter 100 bonds that gave IBM considerable property tax breaks.
IBM has always been tight-lipped about the number of people it employs at its service centers, but it was required to file documents with the state to qualify for the incentives. In 2018, IBM reported a total of 515 employees in Columbia, according to Regional Economic Development’s ”Facts and Figures” report for 2019.
By 2015, IBM had received $10.26 million from the state, according to a previous Missourian story. It has since been declared ineligible for the BUILD and New Jobs Training incentives for failing to retain an adequate number of workers in Columbia.
The company’s employment numbers in Columbia have risen and fallen from year to year, as it laid off workers in 2013 and 2015 then announced in 2017 that it would hire an additional 100 people.
The consolidation came as news to local economic development officials. When the Missourian sought an interview with Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick, the chamber’s communications specialist, Mary Kate Hafner, said McCormick had little information about the IBM move.
Regional Economic Development, Inc. Vice President Bernie Andrews declined comment.
“At this time, I would have to refer you back to IBM for any additional information or comments,” Andrews said in an email.