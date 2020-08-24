CENTRALIA — In 1904, Forrest and Stephen Roddy drove a pair of oxen past their father's downtown store on W. Singleton Street. They were heading to the World's Fair in St. Louis.
A little over 105 years later in June 2009, Central Bank of Boone County’s Centralia branch dedicated a mural of this iconic scene on the side of its building, said Mary Wilkerson, spokesperson for the bank.
The bank announced Thursday that it will be removing the mural in order to repair the wall behind it. The damage to the wall was caused by a major water leak on the bank’s roof that has destroyed the masonry behind the mural over time, according to Wilkerson.
“Unfortunately, since the mural is painted right on the masonry, we can’t save it,” Wilkerson said.
The bank’s president, Mike Watson, said this was a heartbreaking but necessary decision to protect the integrity of the building. He hates having to lose the mural. “It’s kind of become a focal point if you will,” he said. “We have people that come here, high school kids get their senior photos taken in front of the thing.”
Years ago, Watson looked at the blank wall along the drive-thru side of the bank and thought that it would look better with a mural. He met with the late Kelly William Poling who was known for painting a series of 15 murals in Chillicothe.
Poling painted the mural from a photograph taken in 1904 and given to him by Carl Henderson, a lifetime Centralia resident and grandson of Forrest Roddy. Henderson still has the original photo and thinks that after the wall is repaired it would be interesting to get another artist to repaint the mural and preserve the history.
Wilkerson described the removal of the mural as “a tragedy.” She sees the mural as a "moment in time" painting that depicts a picture of normal life in Centralia.
“It’s such a beautiful mural. It’s been such a nice addition to downtown Centralia,” she said.
For Hannah Adams, 16, a junior at Centralia High School, this mural has been a part of her life. She recalled learning about the mural in 5th grade while doing a walk-through of downtown Centralia with her class. She’d also look at the mural when her parents went through the bank’s drive-thru.
“It’s been there for as long as I can remember,” she said.
Work on the bank’s wall will start after Labor Day, said Wilkerson. There are two phases to the work: repairing the wall and rebuilding the drive-thru. She anticipates that the work will be completed by the end of the year.
Wilkerson hopes that people stop by the mural to say goodbye, take pictures, and remember it. Part of this commemoration includes creating postcards.
“We’re definitely going to try to commemorate the wall as best we can,” she said.