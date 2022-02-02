The Intercontinental Hotel Group acquired the Tiger Hotel late last month through its voco brand.
This is voco’s fourth location, but its first in the Midwest.
The brand’s other locations include New York and New Orleans, with plans to expand to Chicago and Olympia, Washington.
“As a premium boutique hotel, the marriage of the voco brand and the Tiger Hotel was an obvious alliance, and one that proudly cements the brand’s presence in the Midwest,” said Gina LaBarre, regional vice president, Americas Upscale Brand Growth/voco Americas, in a news release.
Now called Voco The Tiger Hotel, it is an easily recognizable fixture in Columbia. With its 1920 character and bright red sign, it has the type of historic charm that has made it iconic in the city.
“For decades, The Tiger Hotel has been a landmark in Columbia and an example of true Missouri hospitality. We are proud to continue that legacy elevated by the incredible quality and hosted service of voco hotels under the trusted care of IHG Hotels & Resorts” voco The Tiger Hotel Owner, Glyn Lacerick, said in the news release.
“The expressive design and premium touches paired with the unstuffy, laid-back voco brand spirit create a unique experience entirely new to the market, but with all the familiarity returning guests have come to appreciate from our hotel.”
Voco The Tiger Hotel, 23 S. Eighth St., has 62 rooms. The original architecture has been kept intact, from the stone floors to the chandeliers.
“We are confident that voco The Tiger Hotel will deliver an upscale, dazzling experience mirroring the culture and vibrancy of the surrounding city,” LaBarre said.