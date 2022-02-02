Intercontinental Hotel Group acquired The Tiger Hotel through voco on Jan. 31, according to a news release.
This is voco hotel's fourth location and first in the Midwest. The brand's other locations include New York and New Orleans, with plans to expand to the cities of Chicago and Olympia, Washington.
“As a premium boutique hotel, the marriage of the voco brand and The Tiger Hotel was an obvious alliance, and one that proudly cements the brand's presence in the Midwest,” said Gina LaBarre, regional vice president, Americas Upscale Brand Growth/voco Americas, in the press release.
Voco The Tiger Hotel is easily recognizable to Missouri residents. From the 1920’s history and character to the bright red sign that catches everyone’s eyes at night, it is filled with charm that attracts guests from all over.
“For decades, The Tiger Hotel has been a landmark in Columbia and an example of true Missouri hospitality. We are proud to continue that legacy elevated by the incredible quality and hosted service of voco hotels under the trusted care of IHG Hotels & Resorts” voco The Tiger Hotel Owner, Glyn Lacerick, said in the news release. “The expressive design and premium touches paired with the unstuffy, laid-back voco brand spirit create a unique experience entirely new to the market, but with all the familiarity returning guests have come to appreciate from our hotel.”
Voco The Tiger Hotel has 62 rooms of various types. Original architecture has been kept in place, from the original stone floors to the chandeliers.
"We are confident that voco The Tiger Hotel will deliver an upscale, dazzling experience mirroring the culture and vibrancy of the surrounding city," LaBarre said.