Columbia's IHOP reopens Tuesday after a year of rebuilding from a kitchen fire last February.
The damage to the building, located on Conley Road, was severe in part because the building was not up to code. The repairs included making crucial updates, manager Mario Cortez said.
Although IHOP is known as a 24-hour establishment, it will be opening for limited hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant is actively hiring additional staff.
Golden Corral on Clark Lane has been closed since Dec. 31 after a fire from an appliance that was left running, general manager Jennifer Lahue said. The damage was extensive, but the restaurant plans to reopen in three to four months.
In addition to repairing the damage, Golden Corral plans to renovate the entire building.
"So we're doing a complete remodel while we're down and creating a whole new Golden Corral experience for everyone," Lahue said.