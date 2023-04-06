The next step in Missouri's adult-use marijuana rollout is to license 144 microbusinesses hoping to join the growing pot industry.

Under the recreational marijuana amendment passed in November, these licenses are intended to give smaller businesses a chance to have a place at the table.

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

