Suggestions for police reform were presented to the Citizens Police Review Board on Wednesday by persons involved in local protests over the death of George Floyd.
The board, which reviews misconduct complaints about police, met for the first time since COVID-19 forced city offices to close for weeks. Approximately 25 people attended.
A representative from the Peoples Defense group of concerned Columbia citizens involved in the protests, presented reform ideas the group believes the Columbia Police Department needs to adopt.
Ideas include having officers complete up to 90 hours of training on subjects such as anthropology, sociology and social work to better understand communities they cover; more specialized training; replacing black silhouette shooting targets that inadvertently cause officers to associate targets with black people; and having all potential law enforcement officers undergo counseling to expose potential biases.
Roy Lovelady, who has been actively organizing protests , said Columbia police officers have agreed to meet with protesters to discuss potential reforms and the lack of trust between the police and black Columbia residents. The meeting is expected to take place June 18.
“Our voice at this particular time is ready to be heard,” Lovelady told the board. "Step one was protesting. This is step two."
Lovelady emphasized that he wants the discussion regarding the Police Department’s relationship with the black community to be ongoing, and mentioned his desire for protesters to meet with the board following their meeting with police.
“My goal is to make this a perpetual movement and not just stop after the protesting,” he said.
Most public comments at the meeting reflected the larger, nationwide conversation happening regarding the role of policing in communities and the call from protesters to either defund or abolish police departments.
Nationwide, Black Lives Matter activists have begun calling for large portions of police departments’ budgets to be reallocated to education and social services. They have also emphasized the need to move toward a more community-oriented responsibility view of public safety, which would negate the need for police officers.
Dani Perez, who has participated in Columbia’s protests, said she was inspired to speak at Wednesday’s meeting after witnessing the way Columbia officers handled a potentially volatile situation.
According to Perez, before Monday’s protest began a black man, who appeared to be on edge, was threatening to harm himself and had both a machete and knife in his hands. About a dozen white officers showed up, surrounded him and pointed what looked like guns at him. Lovelady said he was later told they were beanbag guns.
“But to a person who does not know that, they looked like deadly assault weapons,” Lovelady said.
Eventually, Perez said that three nearby protesters were able to talk him into putting down the weapons. She said the three protesters kept repeating, “We love you,” to the man.
“That situation called for a social worker,” she said.
Perez said it was clear the officers were not prepared for that situation, and appeared to surround the man like a “wild animal.”
She said Monday’s situation was traumatizing to witness, and is an example of why communities should send social workers on 911 calls.
Police Chief Geoff Jones has not responded to questions regarding Monday’s incident, and the Police Department has not released any official information.
Lovelady brought up how those involved in hitting two protesters with cars on June 1 have not been found or charged. The Police Department has not identified the drivers.
“The two men who hit those two young ladies are still walking,” he said.
After hearing public comments, the board expressed a desire to extend the time acceptable to file an appeal for a police misconduct complaint, after a woman discovered the board did not have jurisdiction to hear her appeal because she filed it a few days after the 21-day deadline. The board hopes to draft a proposal to put before the Columbia City Council.