Civilian oversight of police has once again gained national attention after the release of videos showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who later died from his injuries. The officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other charges.
Nichols’ death, however, is not the first to spark calls for independent oversight and police reform.
The 2013 shooting of John Geer in Fairfax County, Virginia, served as an initial catalyst for implementing civilian oversight of police.
That county’s Police Civilian Review Panel functions similarly to how Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board is expected to function.
However, some are asking questions about whether Fairfax County’s panel should take a more investigation-focused approach.
What should civilian oversight of law enforcement look like? Should the panel have more investigative powers? How does state law impact efforts for police oversight?
These are some of the same questions the Columbia City Council and members of the community are asking as they discuss the future of the CPRB.
The CPRB, which had its regular meetings suspended in August, saw four new members appointed to the board in October. It’s suspended status, however, remained unchanged.
The City Council has previously discussed onboarding for board members and has scheduled training sessions for next month. The board has made plans to address the structure and function of the board itself moving forward.
Former board member December Harmon wrote two reports to make the case for model change, specifically to an investigation-focused model as outlined by the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE). Harmon was required to give up her seat on the board when she announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Josh Hawley. The city ordinance governing the board forbids active political candidates from serving.
The Missourian spoke with two experts in civilian oversight of law enforcement about how to establish civilian oversight that has the power to hold police accountable while also advocating for the interests of the community.
Police oversight in other communities
Several states and municipalities across the country took a serious look at police reform and civilian oversight after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and the protests that followed.
“The death of George Floyd was a game changer,” said Hansel Aguilar, the director of Police Accountability in Berkeley, California, “and a lot of jurisdictions, like Virginia, started looking at how to strengthen civilian oversight. And now, in Virginia, they have a really strong civilian oversight law.”
Aguilar has been involved in civilian oversight for years. He helped investigate police misconduct with the Office of Police Complaints in Washington, D.C., and was an inaugural member of the Fairfax County Police Civilian Review Panel.
He also served for a year on the police review board in Charlottesville, Virginia, as it transitioned from a review-based model to a more investigative model.
Aguilar said his experience as a patrol officer at George Mason University gives him a unique perspective on police oversight and accountability.
“I think it’s very difficult to be impartial as an officer,” he said. “We had a relatively small department (at George Mason), and I was close with those officers. I couldn’t see myself going through the ranks to be an internal affairs investigator because I’d be investigating the people that I broke bread with.”
In leading the Berkeley Office of Police Accountability, Aguilar helps facilitate civilian oversight and oversees the board’s independent investigations.
“I’m the administrative arm of the Police Accountability Board,” he said, “and they have the ability to investigate police misconduct and hold hearings.”
Aguilar noted that the board holds regular public meetings in addition to closed hearings. These closed hearings are limited by California law, he said, due to the discussion of sensitive and personal information in cases.
He also said that board has the power to review internal affairs investigations conducted by the Berkeley Police Department as well as department policies and procedures.
During his time in Fairfax County, Virginia, Aguilar worked with Adrian Steel Jr. on the county’s Police Civilian Review Panel. Steel served as the chair of the panel from 2017 to 2019.
Steel, a graduate of MU, has a background in law, having worked for a corporate law firm since 1981. He previously served as a law clerk for Judge William Webster, and he was later Webster’s special assistant when he became the director of the FBI.
Steel said the initial catalyst for civilian oversight in Fairfax County was the police shooting of Geer in 2013. Public officials and prosecutors dragged their feet, he said, until Geer’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.
The investigation found that the officer who shot Geer acted on his own volition and was eventually sentenced to a year in prison for involuntary manslaughter, although he only served five days after being sentenced on account of time served.
Steel said that the way the county and police department handled the investigation raised greater questions about police training and the transparency of internal investigations.
“There was a groundswell of support for a review of the police’s policies or the best practices and what kind of civilian review we could have,” he said. “And they formed the Ad Hoc Police Practices Review Commission.”
The impact of state law
Steel volunteered to serve on the commission, which ultimately presented the police chief and county officials with 202 recommendations for policy changes and implementations, ranging from ones on mental health and use of force to communications and transparency. He said that the vast majority of these recommendations were adopted.
He noted that, when the county first considered establishing a civilian oversight body, the Virginia law known as the “Dillon Rule” was a problem. The law prevents local governments from claiming powers and authority not explicitly afforded to them by the state legislature.
“The police officers associations were probably going to sue if we had any kind of a structure that allows a civilian panel to do any investigation,” he said.
Steel said that led them to a compromise, creating both an independent auditor to monitor the police department in a manner more akin to NACOLE’s auditor-focused model and the Police Civilian Review Panel, which has a more review-focused model.
This panel functions similarly to how Columbia’s Citizen Police Review Board is designed to work, as it reviews complaints from residents on police misconduct and makes recommendations on policy changes.
The function of the panel, however, has been debated after the Virginia legislature passed a law expanding the powers local government could grant civilian oversight bodies.
“One of the biggest issues is whether the panel should have the authority to investigate independently,” Steel said. “Another issue is whether or not we still need an auditor and the panel.”
Regardless of model, Aguilar said that it is very important to have statewide laws that are supportive of police accountability and oversight.
“I think they’re very crucial to civilian oversight,” he said, “because you might find some resistance at the local level or some hesitancy from elected officials. But if state law really allows for civilian oversight to have investigative powers, I think that makes local officials a little bit more willing to provide these powers.”
Aguilar pointed to the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, which requires each county in the state to have a police accountability board to conduct civilian oversight of police.
The Missouri state legislature passed a law in 2021 that included a set of provisions known as the “police officers’ bill of rights.” Oversight advocates have said that the law greatly restricts the abilities of civilian oversight bodies.
One of the challenges the Columbia City Council faces is reworking the Citizens Police Review Board to be in line with this law while maintaining its power and integrity.
St. Louis City learned this the hard way last year when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill that would transform the existing Civilian Oversight Board into the Division of Civilian Oversight.
This new department was supposed to create a team of 10 independent civilian investigators to conduct all internal affairs investigations into police misconduct. This has not come to fruition, however, as multiple local police unions sued to block the bill, which is still in litigation.
The Missourian reached out to Matthew Brummund, the St. Louis commissioner on civilian oversight, for comment, but he said he could not comment due to pending litigation.
The effects of strong oversight
Aguilar said marginalized communities suffer the most from a lack of independent civilian oversight of police.
“Historically, communities of color have had issues with the police,” he said, “and they bring up those issues to the department and they don’t see anything happen.”
He added that it can feel demoralizing and counterproductive for someone wronged by law enforcement to only have the option to report it to that same institution.
“Civilian oversight has the opportunity to be a broker,” Aguilar said, “to help build that trust by being an independent entity that looks at these issues of misconduct. And I think, qualitatively, you do see some differences in how these investigations are done.”
Aguilar said people who are skeptical of investigation-focused models of police oversight and their effectiveness could benefit from studying materials provided by NACOLE.
“I think they can benefit from learning more about the field, going to a NACOLE conference, seeing the caliber of training that we have and hearing from other practitioners,” he said.
“But it definitely can be done. I’ve seen some great investigators that had no background in policing, but they were really interested and devoted and wanted to do the right thing.”
Aguilar is originally from Honduras, and he said the town he grew up in had systemic issues with crime and police corruption.
He recalled an interaction with a young cousin during a visit in which he said that he was a police officer, and his cousin looked at him and said he lost all respect for him.
“That was a very interesting moment for me because, first of all, he’s so young for someone saying something like that,” Aguilar said, “but that was his worldview. There are people in different societies and communities that have this perception that the police are the bad guys, and to me, it’s very troubling.”
He thinks the police profession is noble, and he wants to be part of a broader society where police are not only respected but held accountable for wrongdoing.
“Nobody’s perfect, and I understand that,” Aguilar said. “I think that once you have such a very important position where you have the ability to make life-and-death decisions on an everyday basis, you have to make sure that they’re checked and that the community feels comfortable.”
Steel echoed this sentiment, stating that trust and transparency are critical.
“If you’re going to grant officers the ability to kill somebody and not be criminally prosecuted for it, there needs to be transparency,” he said. “And then they have to build trustworthiness with the community that they are using those special abilities in a way that’s consistent with the law and what the community thinks they ought to be doing.”
Aguilar added that while investigations into police misconduct are crucial in civilian oversight, it is important to remember that policy is just as paramount.
“We always have to think bigger and broader if we want to create systemic and long-term sustainable change,” he said. “So we have to look at how to change the policies ... that are producing these kinds of negative encounters and disparities in policing.”
Editor’s Note
The interviews used in this story were conducted in December 2022, before the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.