Fiscal 2019 was a profitable year for the Business Loop Community Improvement District, according to a financial statement it provided to the Columbia City Council.
The district, with boundaries encompassing dozens of Columbia businesses, submitted its financial report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. It shows that the district’s half-cent sales tax generated $303,466 in revenue and that the district collected $67,265 in property assessments. Although the district received about $20,000 less in sales tax than it did in fiscal 2018, it brought in slightly more in property assessments.
“It’s something we’ve been keeping our eye on,” said Carrie Gartner, executive director of the district, about the sales tax decline, which she attributed to softening sales across the board.
The district had $130,000 more income than expenses in fiscal 2019, according to the report prepared by accounting firm Gerding, Korte & Chitwood.
The district’s largest expense in fiscal 2019 was the pop-up park, which cost nearly $41,000. Gartner called the project “highly successful.”
On April 27, dozens of volunteers with ForColumbia came out and converted a vacant lot owned by Boone Electric Cooperative into a park that features string lights, a stage and outdoor furniture, according to previous Missourian reporting. The park had a 180-day permit. It will be closed until spring.
Beautifying the corridor will be a focus this fiscal year. One goal is to string banners along the length of the 1.5-mile business loop. The district also is preparing to launch a shared commercial kitchen in the Mizzou North building.
Gartner also hopes to get a second grant from Etsy to “enhance local manufacturing and local makers and artisans.” Columbia is one of only five communities in the United States designated as an Etsy Maker City.
The status of the district’s sales tax going forward remains a question. Jennifer Henderson, a former resident of the district, has sought through a lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2015 election in which the sales tax was approved by a vote of 4-3.
Henderson and her attorneys have argued that the district conducted the election improperly. Her case has worked its way up to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, which will convene at the Boone County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon to hear arguments in that case and others.