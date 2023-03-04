In a Q&A session for “Bad Press,” Angel Ellis discussed the highs and lows of the story she helped tell. The film was shown Saturday at the Missouri Theatre as part of the True/False Film Fest.

“Bad Press” follows Ellis, an Indigenous reporter for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Mvskoke Media, as she and her colleagues try to restore free press rights in her nation after they were repealed by the tribal government. The film, directed by Angela Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, is this year’s True Life Fund Film and is sponsored by Columbia’s Paytient Technologies.

