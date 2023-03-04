In a Q&A session for “Bad Press,” Angel Ellis discussed the highs and lows of the story she helped tell. The film was shown Saturday at the Missouri Theatre as part of the True/False Film Fest.
“Bad Press” follows Ellis, an Indigenous reporter for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Mvskoke Media, as she and her colleagues try to restore free press rights in her nation after they were repealed by the tribal government. The film, directed by Angela Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, is this year’s True Life Fund Film and is sponsored by Columbia’s Paytient Technologies.
The Q&A was held immediately after the film ended and featured Ellis, Peeler, cinematographer Tyler Graim and editor Jean Rheem, who moderated and fielded crowd questions for about 20 minutes. Landsberry-Baker was unable to attend.
Throughout the film, Ellis faces intimidation from government officials, failed campaigns to amend the tribal constitution and constant censorship. Attendees were curious about the origins of her passion and how she carried on as she faced danger and frustration.
“I’m a person who isn’t scared of much,” Ellis said during the Q&A. “I love responsibility — the responsibility to each other.”
Ellis often considered less-intense alternatives to fighting such a controversial matter, like being more involved in the lives of her children. She said she felt crazy for pushing so hard for something she didn’t know other people wanted.
But this deep sense of responsibility to her people’s right to free press ultimately stopped her from bowing out early, she said.
“I couldn’t leave the family behind,” Ellis said.
Ellis continues to work with advocacy groups to protect Indigenous press laws. Of the nearly 600 recognized tribes in the United States, only a handful — including Ellis’ Muscogee (Creek) Nation — have laws promising free press protections. Her hope is that more tribes will continue to pass these laws while existing ones will stay in place.
Ellis also said it was easier for her to stay on board once Landsberry-Baker and Peeler’s cameras got involved. Landsberry-Baker was a colleague of Ellis at Mvskoke Media and asked to follow her on the project. When they came to Peeler for help with the filmmaking, it only took him a few days to latch on.
Landsberry-Baker aims to see more documentaries on issues important to Native Americans, Peeler said. Part of this is finding more Indigenous journalists to lead telling these stories.
Money raised by the True Life Fund will go toward supporting the film’s subject, Ellis, and will help raise awareness for issues important to her, according to the True/False website. The fund is composed of donations, which can be made through April 30.