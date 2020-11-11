A new mural on campus is bringing new visibility to Native students with its grand scale and vibrant colors.
Yatika Starr Fields, the artist who painted “Indigenous Mural” in the MU Student Center, is scheduled to attend a virtual panel at 6:30 Wednesday night with the student organization Four Directions Indigenous Students and Allies to talk about his work.
“Indigenous Mural,” completed in early spring 2020, is momentous in scale and riotous with colors depicting earth and sky, wind and water. The painting is a monument to Native students on campus and their deep roots tied to the local geography, which predate the university, the town and the state.
“A mural is a very visible thing on campus,” said Melissa Horner, a doctoral student of sociology and president of Four Directions. “That could be connected to our own visibility as Native students on this campus.”
The idea for the mural originated in 2016, inspired by a mural on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, Horner said. That spark initiated a yearslong process to select a location for the painting, seek approval from the student center and choose an artist.
“Four Directions wanted to find someone who was part of a tribal nation from this area, what’s currently known as Missouri,” Horner said. Missouri is on the native and ancestral lands of the Osage and Chicksaw nations, among others.
Four Directions also sought an artist who could paint big: the students in the organization knew what they had in mind would take up a large space.
After soliciting applications, reviewing portfolios and interviewing several artists, Four Directions selected Fields.
Fields is a Cherokee, Osage and Creek artist and muralist from Tulsa, Oklahoma. His work combines traditional landscape painting styles with graffiti aesthetics and has been exhibited across the United States, as well as in Barcelona, Paris and Melbourne.
“I gravitate to creating new terrains for the viewers to become a part of,” Fields wrote in an artist statement on his website. “Past work often declared vibrancies to abstracted forms, moving and flowing with fluidity and spontaneity.”
Horner said Fields has described the mural as “a visual dialogue.” Passersby who have no direct knowledge of Native people or cultures in Missouri will be able to enter the dialogue just by taking in the painting and experiencing the symbols within it.
It’s also an important symbol of visibility in one of the most high-traffic areas on campus, Horner said.
“The University of Missouri is a land-grant institution, and they’re the direct beneficiary of tribal lands,” Horner said. “The state of Missouri has had a tumultuous history with indigenous peoples that is rooted in colonial policies and practices of cultural erasure and genocide.”
The mural is an opportunity for MU to reestablish the visibility of Native people by sharing the unique connection they have to the campus’s foundation, the land upon which everything is built, Horner said.
Horner sees her work with Four Directions as intricately connected to her doctoral work in sociology, as well as her identity. Horner is Anishinaabe and Metis, and she studies “how Native individuals and tribal nations work to interrupt and heal historical trauma that’s been caused by settler colonialism.”
The work that Four Directions does contributes to this and provides an important space for Native students and faculty on campus.
“It’s like a family, an intergenerational family where we can all sort of chip in and share our individual experiences,” Horner said.
“Indigenous Mural” is only an example of Four Directions’ work. The student organization does advocacy in academia and has formed a task force to survey the climate for indigenous students on campus. It has collaborated with the Missouri Humanities Council on its Native American Heritage materials. Students have also worked to build ties with Osage people in Oklahoma, the original stewards of the land.
Horner credits Randi Anderlik and Ryder Jiron, students in the organization, for their extensive work on bringing the mural to fruition. The mural also garnered financial support across departments and divisions on campus.
“We felt really good about it at the end of the day because (support) was so cross-disciplinary,” Horner said.
A video of Fields creating the painting is available online here.