Parks projects with a combined price tag of more than $57 million have been identified as candidates for inclusion in a package of promises to voters if they agree to extend a one-eighth-cent sales tax in November.
Voters last approved an extension of the tax in 2015. The Columbia City Council at a 5 p.m. work session Monday will review a list of proposed projects created by the Parks and Recreation Department for the next ballot issue.
The department is pondering whether to ask voters to extend the tax for 10 years this time around. In a 2021 citizens' survey, 80% of respondents said they would be very supportive or somewhat supportive of that.
First-priority projects include a $5.8 million addition to the Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park and nearly $4.3 million for the first phase of development of a northeast regional park at the fairgrounds property. The fieldhouse project would add four hardwood courts, restrooms and offices to the facility. Synthetic turf fields, an outdoor track and building renovations are proposed for the fairgrounds.
All together, the first-priority projects total $30.4 million. They also include $1.24 million to extend the Hinkson Creek Trail from Clark Lane to Vandiver Drive, $2.1 million to acquire new park land, $1.5 million for major maintenance and $1.5 million for roads and parking improvements.
Second-priority projects totaling $21.9 million include $10 million to build an indoor facility for competitive swimming and diving and $8 million for an ice rink.
Monday night will mark the City Council's first chance to offer feedback on projects to include in the ballot issue. The public will get a chance to weigh in at future hearings before the Parks and Recreation Commission and the council.
At its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, the council will consider a resolution establishing a ward reapportionment committee that would redraw the city's ward boundaries using data from the 2020 census.
The timing for redrawing wards will be tricky. The U.S. Census Bureau has committed to providing new population counts no later than Sept. 30, but the council would have to introduce an ordinance enacting new boundaries at its Oct. 4 meeting and vote on it Oct. 18 to have them in place before the filing period for City Council candidates in the April 2022 election opens on Oct. 26.
A memo to the council suggests that the committee be asked to provide recommendations for new ward boundaries "as soon as practicable" once it receives census data. Each council member would submit the name of a resident of his or her ward to the mayor for appointment to the committee, and the mayor would also appoint a citywide representative.
In other action, the council will hear a report regarding proposed new names for Columbia Regional Airport. A committee of residents has suggested three possibilities: Columbia-Mid Missouri National Airport, Central Missouri National Airport and Mid-Missouri National Airport.